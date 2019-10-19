Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 bn this year: Pentagon

India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 bn this year: Pentagon
October 19
11:08 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting in New Delhi next week, the Pentagon Saturday said the bilateral defence trade between the two countries is expected to reach $18 billion by year end.

Undersecretary Of Defense For Acquisition And Sustainment Ellen M. Lord said the US is committed to strengthen its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships and cooperation.

“Bilateral defence trade, essentially zero in 2008, will reach an estimated $18 billion later this year,” she told reporters at the Pentagon. Lord heads to New Delhi next week to co-chair the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting with her co-chair Secretary for Defence Protection Apurva Chandra.

“As the US Department of Defense leads for DTTI, I’m excited to continue working with our Indian major defence partner,” Lord said.

She said the US granted the India Strategic Trade Authority Tier 1 designation last August, providing New Delhi with greater supply-chain efficiency by allowing American companies to export a greater range of dual-use and high-technology items to India under streamlined processes. This grants India the same authorisation as NATO allies Japan, South Korea and Australia, she added.

“All of these examples show how the United States and India are working bilaterally and in cooperation with other like-minded partners to advance our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific,” Lord said.

Responding to a question, she said she personally has seen an uptick in the pace of movement in India and the willingness to engage. “We truly are developing some new capabilities together for production in India, as well as to be produced here,” Lord said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will the Modi-Xi Informal summit boost up India-China ties ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 bn this year: Pentagon - https://t.co/c1hQQj2Tn4 Get your news featu… https://t.co/1FvMX8Ztpa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 19, 2019, 5:38 am

Indian-origin man given extra prison time for failing to self-surrender for first sentence -… https://t.co/8PXMA6kvLb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 19, 2019, 5:33 am

India slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue at UN - https://t.co/w2h7Wx6d9W Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/UHD22sard6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 19, 2019, 5:31 am

#IMF says corporate income tax cut will help revive investment in India - https://t.co/E2NKmpd9Ha Get your news fe… https://t.co/25DeKZcZxX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 19, 2019, 5:28 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.