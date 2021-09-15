Thousands protest in Afghanistan’s Kandahar against evacuation order by Taliban KANDAHAR: Thousands of people in Afghanistan’s Kandahar held a protest on Wednesday after being ordered by the Taliban to vacate their houses. The provincial officers of the Taliban-led Afghanistan government...

Kejriwal bans storage, sale, bursting of all kinds of firecrackers during Diwali NEW DELHI: Keeping in view the dangerous condition of Delhi’s air pollution during Diwali for the last three years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a complete ban on...

India administers over 61 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in last 24 hrs NEW DELHI: With the administration of 61,15,690 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, the country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.89 crores, the...

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi, LS Speaker to jointly launch Sansad TV today NEW DELHI: Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will jointly launch Sansad TV at the...

India, US bilateral trade projected to reach $500 billion by 2025: Gadkari NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday that the bilateral trade between India and the US has grown from $16 billion to $ 149 billion...

UN calls for quick release of USD 1.2 billion aid to Afghanistan NEW YORK: The United Nations has appealed to countries that pledged USD 1.2 billion in relief for Afghanistan to quickly release the funds to turn money into food, health care...

India logs 27,176 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, less than 30,000 cases for 4 consecutive days NEW DELHI: India reported 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.Â Of these, Kerala recorded 15,876 new COVID-19 cases...

Gift Yourself The Best Independence Day Gift By Choosing A Saving Plan Today! If you want to maintain a sustainable amount of wealth, you must learn the crucial habit of channelizing your savings in the right mediums. Whether you have a short- or...

‘US Central Command still assessing deadly drone strike in Kabul’ WASHINGTON: The US Central Command is “still assessing” the results of the deadly August 29 drone strike in Kabul which was alleged to have killed multiple Afghan civilians, the Pentagon...

Dubai charity sends 60 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan: Report KABUL: A charity, based in Dubai, sent 60 tonnes of food aid to Kabul in an attempt to meet the basic needs of the Afghan people, a media report said...

Amit Shah extends greetings on Hindi Diwas NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Hindi Diwas urged the people of the country to take a pledge to use Hindi along with their mother...

India to compete in Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 BHUBANESHWAR: Rugby India on Tuesday announced that the Indian Junior Girls Rugby squad will participate in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 which will be held in...

Over 5 crore people of eligible population vaccinated in Rajasthan JAIPUR: Over 5 crore people of the eligible populations have been vaccinated until 4 pm on Monday, said a press release from the state health ministry. State Health Minister Dr...

Online Chess Olympiad: India to lock horns against US in semis NEW DELHI: The Online Olympiad play-off quarter-finals were held on Monday (local time) on the Chess.com servers.Â Four fascinating matches, two of which were decided by the blitz tiebreaks. Based on...

PM Modi to visit US next week for Quad Leaders Summit, UNGA NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joseph R Biden, in the...

India logs 25,404 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: India reported 25,404 new Covid-19 cases and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.Â Of these cases, Kerala recorded...

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 while Cardano lags The crypto market has been pleased with its rapid growth in the past couple of months. According to econometrics, BTC has seen a resurgence of people holding it, which has...

China, Russia could be reverse-engineering US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan: Trump WASHINGTON DC: Lashing out at the Biden administration’s handling of US drawdown from Afghanistan, former President Donald suggested that China and Russia could make use of US military equipment left...

First foreign commercial flight lands in Kabul post-Taliban takeover KABUL: Resuming flight operations after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane from Islamabad touched down in Kabul on Monday morning. PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan...