India, US defence officials discuss production, co-development of defence equipment

India, US defence officials discuss production, co-development of defence equipment
September 16
10:25 2020
WASHINGTON: India and United States defence officials on Tuesday held a virtual meeting to discuss defence industrial cooperation, including co-production and co-development of defence equipment.

US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said that the US, India defence partnership is a cornerstone of the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
“Senior defence officials from the US and India met virtually today to discuss defence industrial cooperation, including co-production & co-development of defence equipment. The #USIndia defence partnership is a cornerstone of the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” State SCA tweeted. (ANI)

