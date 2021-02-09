India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 20 sees Chinooks in action

India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 20 sees Chinooks in action
February 09
16:29 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BIKANER: ‘Yudh Abhyas 20’, an annual bilateral joint exercise between the Indian Army and US Army, saw Chinook helicopters in action on Tuesday.

The Chinook is an American twin-engined, tandem-rotor, heavy-lift helicopter. It is among the heaviest lifting Western helicopters.
Indian Air Force had inducted four Chinook heavy-lift choppers in 2019. India paid close to USD 1.5 billion for 15 of these helicopters which would be also used for deploying troops and machinery at high altitude locations.

The joint military exercise aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability in counter-terrorism operations. It started on February 8 and will go on till February 20 at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan. According to an official release by the US Embassy in India, the US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian Army soldiers.

The exercise commenced yesterday in the western sector with expert academic exchanges and professional development workshops that focus on training at the corps-level and below, combat against conventional, unconventional, and hybrid threats; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

This annual training exercise enhances combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defence objectives. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    It was #Andolanjeevis who helped ... - https://t.co/S2Z2RNm2ZU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 11:16 am

    India-US joint military ... - https://t.co/8RRsjwCV6k Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ChinookHelicopters #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaUSJointMilitaryExercise #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:59 am

    Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to return to action ... - https://t.co/IwH84nb1Hy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #BretLee #BrianLara #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MuttiahMuralitharan #Natarajan #RishabhPant
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:56 am

    I feel proud to be Hindustani Muslim, says Ghulam ... - https://t.co/Ick6Xgts93 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AkaliDal #FarmersProtest #GhulamNabiAzad #HindustaniMuslim #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Political #PunjabFarmers #RajyaSabha
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:52 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.