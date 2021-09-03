India Post News Paper

India, US project agreement for air-launched UAV gets final nod

September 03
14:09 2021
NEW DELHI: Indian Defence Ministry and the US Department of Defence project agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV) has got the final approval, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The approval came on Thursday. The project agreement was signed under the Joint Working Group Air Systems in the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) on July 30, 2021.

The agreement for air launched unmanned aerial vehicle falls under the Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDT&E) Memorandum of Agreement between the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence, which was first signed in January 2006 and renewed in January 2015.

The agreement is a significant step towards deepening defence technology collaboration between the two nations through co-development of defence equipment.

The main aim of DTTI is to bring sustained leadership focus to promote collaborative technology exchange and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of future technologies for the Indian and US military forces.

Under DTTI, Joint Working Groups on land, naval, air, and aircraft carrier technologies have been established to focus on mutually agreed projects in respective domains.

The agreement for co-development of air launched unmanned aerial vehicle has been overseen by the Joint Working Group on Air Systems and is a major accomplishment for DTTI.

The agreement outlines the collaboration between Air Force Research Laboratory, Indian Air Force, and Defence Research and Development Organisation towards design, development, demonstration, testing and evaluation of systems to co-develop an air launched unmanned aerial vehicle Prototype.

The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) at DRDO and the Aerospace Systems Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), along with the Indian and US Air Forces, are the principal organisations for execution of PA.

The agreement was signed by the co-chairs of the Joint Working Group Air Systems under DTTI, Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Plans Air Vice Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari from the Indian Air Force and Director, Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate Brigadier General Brian R. Bruckbauer from the US Air Force.

