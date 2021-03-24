India Post News Paper

India, US to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue

India, US to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue
March 24
10:55 2021
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas recently spoke to Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wherein they agreed to re-establish the US-India Homeland Security Dialogue.

According to a statement released by Homeland Security, both sides on Monday also agreed to discuss important issues such as cybersecurity, emerging technology and violent extremism. During his talks on Monday, Mayorkas expressed his desire to further strengthen the partnership between the Indian government and the US Department of Homeland Security.

During their discussion, both sides highlighted the positive engagement that has already taken place during US President Joe Biden’s administration, including with the Quad, which addressed concrete commitments to cooperate on COVID-19, climate actions, and cybersecurity.

Secretary Mayorkas and Ambassador Sandhu also recognised the important contributions of students and entrepreneurs that have made both countries stronger. (ANI)

