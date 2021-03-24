India, US to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue

Biden presidency will see a more collaborative Indo-US relationship Frank Islam Under the current secretary of state, Antony Blinken, the US is more likely to play the role of a firefighter, rather than that of an arsonist. That does...

If Tesla spied anywhere, it would shut down: Elon Musk SAN FRANCISCO: After reports surfaced that China is barring military and government personnel from using Tesla vehicles, citing a potential data security risk, Elon Musk has said that the electric...

Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2021: Best dates for a house warming ceremony AMIT SETHI A â€˜Griha Praveshâ€™ or a house warming ceremony, is performed only once for a home. So, it is essential to take care of every detail, to avoid mistakes....

2021 will bring renaissance of Indian regional cuisines NEW DELHI: We’ve been moving toward a regional renaissance in Indian food over the last decade, that 2020 accelerated, says a new report. The fourth edition of the Godrej Food Trends...

US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit WASHINGTON: Top American lawmakers and experts have applauded the first Quad summit of leaders from the US, India, Australia and Japan and supported the move of President Joe Biden to...

Will knock SC door if NCT bill sails through Rajya Sabha: AAP NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Narain Dass Gupta said on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court if the Upper House passes the Government...

Sputnik V COVID vaccine importer threatens Pakistan if desired price not fixed soon KARACHI: The Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine exporter on Tuesday threatened Pakistan to “re-export” the 50,000 doses if the company’s desired price is not set by the government soon. “AGP...

From New Delhi to UN, India backs Afghan peace plan, calls for immediate ceasefire NEW DELHI: From New Delhi where Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar held high-level parleys with EAM S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday, to faraway New...

PM Modi greets Imran Khan on Pakistan Day NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, extending greetings on Pakistan Day on Tuesday. In a letter written to his Pakistani counterpart,...

Farmers may have to enter Delhi, breach barricades again: Rakesh Tikait ahead of Bharat Bandh JAIPUR: Ahead of the Bharat Bandh on March 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that farmers agitating against the Central farm laws would not be...

India, US to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas recently spoke to Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wherein they agreed to re-establish the US-India Homeland Security Dialogue. According...

India reports 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 275 deaths in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. With this, the total...

AAPI Victory Fund endorses Indian-American Mayoral candidate WASHINGTON: The AAPI Victory Fund, a pro-Democratic Party group that mobilises voters from the Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities, has endorsed Aftab Pureval, an Indian-American is running for the...

52% say Covid variant-induced strong 2nd wave likely in India NEW DELHI: Alarm bells are ringing as 52 per cent citizens say the risk of Covid-19 variant strains leading to a strong second wave in India is now high, as...

Nadda releases BJP’s Assam manifesto GUWAHATI: Four days ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto focusing chronic flood management, protection and development of the Assamese culture,...

‘School of Ram’ to open in virtual world VARANASI: A student of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has conceptualized and set up the first virtual school dedicated to spreading the ideals, values, and virtues of Lord Ram. Known...

Aus PM condemns ‘sex acts’ in Parliament House CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday condemned “disgusting and sickening sex acts” reportedly performed by government staffers in Parliament House. On Monday night, News Corp Australia and Channel...

US, Canada, EU impose sanctions on Chinese officials; Beijing retaliates NEW YORK: In a joint Trans-Atlantic operation, the US, Canada, Britain and the European Union have imposed sanctions against Chinese officials they say are responsible for the human rights abuses...