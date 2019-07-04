Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

India, US trade officials to meet soon

July 04
21:29 2019
India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: Trade officials of India and the US will soon meet to discuss issues related to commerce and 5G, following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Japan’s Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

“The broad trajectory of Indo-US ties is very positive, we have convergences on a range of issues,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a weekly media briefing here Thursday.

Kumar described the meeting between Modi and Trump as very positive.

“It is important to understand that in any relationship that is multi-dimensional like India and the US, there are bound to be certain differences, and perspectives where we share a different approach. How we handle it is the key. And flowing out of the meeting what we agreed was that on all the issues, we will continue to talk,” he said.

US-India trade ties have come under strain after Trump terminated India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country under the General System of Preferences (GSP) programme.

