India wants credible action against terrorism by Pakistan

NEW DELHI: After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged that terrorists from Pakistan had fought in Kashmir, a senior official here Thursday said that India expected credible and irreversible by Islamabad against terror camps operating from the western neighbor’s soil.

“This is not the first time that Pakistan and the Pakistani leadership have owned up to the presence of terrorists, training camps for terrorists in Pakistan and who are being sent to India to create acts of terror,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly media briefing here.

Kumar said that what has been “public knowledge among the international community” has now been acknowledged by the Pakistan Prime Minister.

“He has acknowledged the fact that terrorists are being trained, and being sent to Kashmir to fight,” he said.

“It is time for them and this is something which we have demanded time and again that it is time for them to take credible and irreversible action against the terror camps which exists in the areas which are the under the control of Pakistan.”

Speaking at the US Institute of Peace in Washington on Tuesday, Imran Khan acknowledged that some terrorists in Pakistan had fought in Kashmir while asserting that he had the army’s support for disarming them and for overtures to India.

He tried to make the case that the army and the security forces were not patronizing the terrorist groups and backed the crackdown on them while letting slip about their role in Kashmir.

He also admitted that the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed was operating in India.

He said that because some of the terrorists were trained and had experience of fighting in Kashmir the police can’t handle them and the army’s help is required.

Comments

comments