India was in dire need of National Education Policy: Shah

July 30
11:00 2020
NEW DELHI: Welcoming ‘National Education Policy 2020’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that India was in dire need of such a futuristic policy for the last 34 years, bringing in much needed historic reforms in both school and higher education.

His remark came after the union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy which is expected to set the roadmap for the sector. The policy comes after almost three decades.

“Education is the foundation of any nation and for the last 34 years, India was in dire need of such a futuristic policy,” Shah tweeted.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on this landmark policy decision, Shah said it will play an unprecedented role in building of a New India.

“It is truly a remarkable day in the history of Indian education system. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet today approved ‘National Education Policy 2020’ for the 21st century; bringing in much needed historic reforms in both School and Higher Education.”

The Minister also mentioned in his tweet that “No nation in the world can excel by giving up its culture and values”. He said that the aim of Prime Minister Modi’s National Education Policy 2020 is to create an education system which is deeply rooted in Indian ethos and can rebuild India as a global knowledge superpower, by providing high-quality education to all.

He asserted that ‘National Education Policy 2020’ will reach students of every section of the society and a special joint task force will be constituted to ensure the same.

Shah further said continuous and strategic steps will be taken to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

He added that “New Education Policy 2020 brings in various features like 5+3+3+4 system in school education, introduction of new four-year courses, single point common regulatory system, fee fixation and common norms within board regulatory framework along with multiple entry and exit points in higher education”.

Shah pointed out that New Education Policy will also have the provision of academic credit bank, increased investment in education system, internationalism of education, special education zone for disadvantaged regions, upgradation of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to 12 grade and an increased focus on Lok Vidya and the use of technology.

“The objective of National Education Policy 2020 is to bring in a huge transformational change in the Indian Education system through holistic and multidisciplinary approaches. Focus on different aspects will lead to the overall development of the children across the country,” Shah added.

