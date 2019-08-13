Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India was never a theocratic state and can never be one: ICCR president

India was never a theocratic state and can never be one: ICCR president
August 13
16:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Asserting that pluralism is an integral part of the idea of India, a top Indian cultural diplomat has said that India “was never and can never be a theocratic state.”

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) made the comments on Monday in response to a question at The Hudson Institute think-tank here.

“Pluralism is an integral part of the idea of India. .India was never a theocratic state and can never be a theocratic state, Sahasrabuddhe said, adding that the objective now is to move towards what Babasaheb Ambedkar has famously appealed to achieving social and economic democracy.

An autonomous organisation of the Indian Government, ICCR’s main mandate is to be involved in India’s external cultural relations, through cultural exchange with other countries and their people.

In his talk on Prospects and Challenges for New India, Sahasrabuddhe spoke of the need to prevent fragmentation within India.

However, there are those who argue that over the last few years there have been attacks on what were once core Indian principles: pluralism, tolerance and free speech. What would you say to this and how do you think the government plans on ensuring social cohesion? Hudson scholar and moderator Aparna Pande asked.

Replying to the question, Sahasrabuddhe said that there should not be an iota of doubt on the BJP’s objectives and intentions.

Whenever the BJP comes to power, all of these things attract more attention in the media as if they were not happening earlier, he noted.

These are unfortunate incidents and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in no uncertain terms decried them, denounced them, condemned them, and called upon the law enforcement establishment to take sternest possible action. So that goes beyond out. Nobody is defending here all kinds of wrongdoings, said Sahasrabuddhe.

Therefore, pluralism is something which is an inherent part of the idea of India. it’s something very cardinal. In fact, we have been saying that Indian political democracy and its success, I would very humbly put them that the roots of India political democracy are in our spiritual democracy, he said.

Earlier, in his remarks on Prospects and challenges for an emerging New India, he dwelt on Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a New India characterised by politics of performance’, good governance and development as drivers of democracy and tools of social integration, cooperative federalism, women empowerment and welfare measures for the disadvantaged sections of society.

Sahasrabuddhe also attended a round-table interaction hosted by Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla with members of the US Administration, Congress, academia and think-tanks.

His engagements in Atlanta included a meeting with US Congressman John Lewis and the unveiling of a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Consulate General of India, Atlanta.

He also paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park.

During his meeting with Congressman Lewis, Sahasrabuddhe applauded his efforts to introduce the Lewis Bill’ in the US Congress which is an initiative to celebrate the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.