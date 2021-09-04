India welcomes Bangladesh, UAE, Uruguay as new members of BRICS New Development Bank NEW DELHI: India welcomed Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uruguay as new members of BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), said External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday....

PM Modi likely to visit US later this month, no official word on it yet NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States at the end of September.Â There is no official confirmation as of now but ANI has learnt that...

COVID-19: India adds 42,618 new cases, 29,322 positive cases from Kerala NEW DELHI: India reported 42,618 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala contributed a majority of cases by logging 29,322 positive cases. The overall death toll due...

Australian PM condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in New Zealand and said, “our thoughts are with all those affected”. “Australia condemns the horrific terrorist attack...

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Underscoring the importance of bilateral ties with Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India will be a reliable partner of Moscow in realising its vision...

China is our main partner, we care very much about Silk Road: Taliban NEW DELHI: Zabihullah Mujahid, the official spokesman for the Taliban regime, told an Italian newspaper that China was “our main partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us...

India, US project agreement for air-launched UAV gets final nod NEW DELHI: Indian Defence Ministry and the US Department of Defence project agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV) has got the final approval, the Ministry of Defence said on...

Friends recall a fairytale relationship cut short by Sidharth’s death MUMBAI: Even as Tinseltown was recovering from TV star Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death, all eyes were on his ‘special friend’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was reported...

New Zealand: ‘ISIS terrorist’ shot dead after 6 wounded in knife attack WELLINGTON: New Zealand police shot dead n ‘ISIS-inspired lone wolf’ after a supermarket terror attack left six people in hospital in Auckland.Â Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that six...

Indian Embassy in Kabul safe, operational; salary of local staff disbursed NEW DELHI: Indian embassy in Kabul is currently safe and operational said an official adding that the Government of India has also disbursed the salary of local employees on time.Â “Maintenance...

Over 4.36 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre NEW DELHI: More than 4.36 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, the Ministry of Health and Family...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan this month NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, as part of his tour to Rajasthan this month, will visit Chittorgarh from September 17 to September 20 in the first...

‘Game of Thrones’ official fan event to launch in February WASHINGTON: Two years after the finale episode of the popular show ‘Game of Thrones’, the makers are now all set to come up with an official fan convention in Las...

Biden to visit wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting wounded warriors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said on Thursday (local time). “Tonight,...

PM Modi lauds Praveen Kumar for clinching silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Indian athlete Praveen Kumar for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and said this is a result of his...

India reports 45,352 new COVID-19 cases, 366 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported 45,352 fresh COVID-19 infections, 34,791 recoveries and 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Of the fresh cases,...

Taliban kills 34, captures 11 checkpoints of Afghan resistance forces in Panjshir KABUL: The Taliban on Thursday said that it has killed 34 members and captured 11 checkpoints of the Afghan resistance forces in the northern Panjshir province. The information about the...

Film, TV industry mourns demise of actor Sidharth Shukla MUMBAI: The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla has shocked the Indian film and television industry. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai’s Cooper hospital confirmed his death...

