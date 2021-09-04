India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India welcomes Bangladesh, UAE, Uruguay as new members of BRICS New Development Bank

India welcomes Bangladesh, UAE, Uruguay as new members of BRICS New Development Bank
September 04
10:25 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India welcomed Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uruguay as new members of BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), said External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday.

Bagchi said that the expansion of membership will add value and enable New Development Bank to position itself as the premier development institution for emerging economies.
“India welcomes Bangladesh, UAE and Uruguay as new members of #BRICS #NewDevelopmentBank family. Expansion of membership will add value and enable @NDB_int to position itself as the premier development institution for emerging economies,” Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

NDB’s Board of Governors authorised the Bank to conduct formal negotiations with prospective members in late 2020. After a round of successful negotiations, NDB approved the admission of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay and Bangladesh as its first new member countries, NDB said in an official statement.

“We are delighted to welcome the UAE, Uruguay and Bangladesh to the NDB family. New members will have in NDB a platform to foster their cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development,” said Marcos Troyjo, President of NDB. “We will continue to expand the Bank’s membership in a gradual and balanced manner.”

NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, complementing the existing efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
BangladeshBRICS New Development BankEconomyIndian economyTechbizUAEUruguay
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – August 27th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Elections – Alameda County

Official Election Site of Alameda County

ADVERTISEMENT – California Gubernatorial Recall Election

SMC VOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.