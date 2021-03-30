India Post News Paper

India will donate military equipment used in 1971 for museums

India will donate military equipment used in 1971 for museums
March 30
15:17 2021
DHAKA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that New Delhi will donate military equipment used the country’s in the 1971 Liberation War to be displayed in museums in Bangladesh.

Modi made the announcement on Saturday in Dhaka on the last day of his two-day official visit to Bangladesh, which was his first trip abroad after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday evening, Modi met his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina for one-on-one talks at the latter’s office in Dhaka after which the two sides signed five MoUs, inaugurated and launched eight projects and made 10 announcements. During his visit, he also laid the foundation stone for a memorial honouring martyrs from the Indian Armed Forces who were killed during the Liberation War.

It will be built at Ashuganj, near Dhaka. This is the first memorial in Bangldesh exclusively honoring the Indian martyrs.

Modi arrived in Dhaka and participated in a gala event commemorating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as well as the celebrations marking golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence. On Saturday evening, the Indian head of state announced a Bangabandhu Chair at the Delhi University to facilitate Bangladesh studies aimed at increasing mutual understanding.

After visiting the historic Jeshoreshwari Temple in Shyamnagar, Satkhira, Modi announced that India will build a community hall-cum-cyclone shelter under a grant funding of the government for the benefit of all at the district.

At Orakandi, Modi announced that India will build a primary school for children and upgrade a middle school for girls under government of India funding. He announced that to commemorate 50th year of Liberation of Bangladesh and 75th year of India’s Independence, ï¿½Best of India, Best of Bangladesh Exhibition’ and business meet will be held.

He also announced that India will participate in the first-ever air dhow to be held in Bangladesh in 2022. Modi left Dhaka for New Delhi on Saturday night. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen saw him off with an album of the photographs of all memorable moments in Bangladesh during his two day state visit.

