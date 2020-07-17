India will have 20L corona cases by Aug 10: Rahul
NEW DELHI: Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again trained his guns on the Narendra Modi government after India crossed the one million mark of COVID-19 cases. He said if cases rise with the same pace, then India will cross the two million mark by August 10, and advised the government to take proper steps.
“Crossed the 10 lakh mark. If the Covid-19 spreads with the same pace, then we will surpass 20 lakh cases by August 10. Government should take solid and proper steps to stop the spread of the pandemic,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. He was replying to his own tweet from July 14.
On July 14, Rahul Gandhi had said that India will cross 10 lakh cases of Covid-19. India recorded a spike of 28,498 fresh cases on July 14 taking the total number of cases to 9,06,752.
Within three days from Tuesday (July 14) till Friday, the total number of new cases reached over a lakh. Before that, India crossed the nine lakh mark from eight lakh also within three days. And on July 11, the total number of Covid-19 cases had reached eight lakh.