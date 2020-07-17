Children under 12 stuck in India, unable to fly alone to UAE DUBAI: The UAE-based parents of children under 12, who are stranded in India, are in a tight spot as several airlines have refused to let unaccompanied minors fly back home...

US breaks single-day record with over 77,000 COVID-19 cases WASHINGTON: With more than 77,000 new COVID-19 cases, the US broke the record for the number of confirmed infections registered in a single day, according to the Johns Hopkins University....

Students already burdened: SC declines 1 Nation-1 Board plea NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking uniform education with common syllabus and curriculum for all children aged between 6-14 years, across the country....

Rahul explains why China chose now to intrude in Ladakh NEW DELHI: Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again slammed the Narendra Modi government over the face-off with China in Ladakh. He said China chose this time to...

India questions China’s claim over South China Sea NEW DELHI/BEIJING: In a diplomatic offensive against Beijing, India on Thursday rejected China’s claim over South China Sea, as the talks over the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh remained...

Don’t fall for pro-Khalistan terror group traps, urge Delhi Sikh leaders NEW DELHI: The Sikh community leaders here on Thursday appealed to its members to not fall into traps being set up by a banned pro-Khalistan terror group supporting secessionist activities....

‘US weeks away from high rate of serious COVID-19 cases’ WASHINGTON: The US is just “weeks” away from such a high rate of serious COVID-19 cases that “every single American is going to know someone who’s seriously ill”, a top...

India will have 20L corona cases by Aug 10: Rahul NEW DELHI: Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again trained his guns on the Narendra Modi government after India crossed the one million mark of COVID-19 cases. He...

Global COVID-19 cases top 13.7mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 589,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning,...

First FIR filed against Audi, VW in India for emission cheat device NEW DELHI: The first FIR against Volkswagen and Audi in India for installing cheat devices in their cars to misrepresent emissions has been filed in Noida. The FIR was filed...

Twitter hack: FBI investigates attack WASHINGTON: The FBI has launched an investigation after hackers hijacked Twitter accounts of a number of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam. “The accounts appear to have been compromised...

No option left for Air India but privatisation: Minister NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that no other option is left with Air India but to go in for privatization. Replying to a question during...

Congress shares 3 audio clips of alleged ‘horse-trading’ talks JAIPUR: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress on Thursday released three audio clips purporting to be of “horse-trading” discussions, which it said, were being held between Union Minister...

India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav NEW DELHI: The Indian government said on Thursday that its officials in Islamabad have met Kulbhushan Jadhav after they were assured “unimpeded and unconditional consular access” to the former naval officer,...

Rajnath in Ladakh, to review forces preparedness on ground NEW DELHI/LADAKH: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the eastern Ladakh region on Friday to review the ground situation of troops at the hostile border areas with China. Singh will also...

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda takes Oath as AAPI President India Post News Service CHICAGO: “I will work to make AAPI stronger, more vibrant, united, transparent, politically engaged, ensuring active participation of young physicians, increasing membership, and enabling that AAPI’s...

Orlando firm urged to withdraw “Blood of Kali” tea Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country have urged Coffee Shop of Horrors located in Greater Orlando (Florida), to withdraw its “Blood of Kali” Chai Black Tea; calling it highly disgusting....

Josh Mysore—St. Mark’s Senior and Plano Resident—to Study Hindi on U.S. Department of State NSLI-Y Scholarship Josh Mysore, a rising senior at the St. Mark’s School of Texas, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) Virtual Summer Intensive full scholarship to study...