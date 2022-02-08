India Win Comfortably, But No Historic Century For Kohli

Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a century in over two years in any type of match, but it’s not because the former Indian captain is out of form. He simply hasn’t been able to go on and reach triple digits. Virat Kohli’s last century came in 2019, and while he didn’t score a century in 2020 and 2021, he posted an average of over 35 (across all formats). The year 2022 has started well for the former Indian skipper.

In 4 matches (all formats), he scored 224 runs at an average of 44.80. Now that he no longer has the responsibility of captaining the team, it is only a matter of time before Kohli reaches the magic triple digits. Betting sites in India were packed with fans hoping the former skipper pulls off the historic feat of scoring a 10th ODI century against the Caribbean team.

Kohli has already scored nine ODI centuries against the Caribbean team, which is the highest number for a batsman in ODIs against an opponent. Kohli currently shares the record with Sachin Tendulkar, who scored nine ODI centuries against Australia, but he can take the lead if he can reach triple figures against the visiting Windies team.

However, that was not to be in their first match of a three-match ODI in Ahmedabad. India cruised past the West Indies by six wickets, but no magical three digits for Kohli, who joined captain Rohit, Kishan and Pant early on in the game.

Captain Rohit Sharma led the way with an innings of 60 off 51 deliveries at the top of the order, opening with Ishan Kishan with a stand of 84. India, however, struggled a bit in the middle ground as they lost four wickets in quick succession thereafter. But Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Deepak Hooda put on 62 runs for the fifth wicket to bring India home safely, helping the hosts reach the target with six wickets and 22 overs remaining.

Mohammed Siraj gave them an early breakthrough when he stole Shai Hope in the third over. Brandon King and Darren Bravo then tried to keep the ship afloat, but Washington Sundar removed them both in the twelfth over, ending their score at 31 runs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals after that. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced into the attack and he got rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard in his very first over. Pooran’s wicket helped Chahal reach the 100-wicket mark in ODIs. He also removed Shamarh Brooks in his next over, and Prasidh Krishna removed Akeal Hossein after that to leave West Indies at 79/7.

The end looked very close for West Indies, but Jason Holder and Fabian Allen pulled off a superb rescue by adding 78 runs for the eighth wicket. The partnership ended when Allen was caught by Sundar for 29. Holder continued for a while and finished his 50, but Krishna ended his fight when he was caught behind for an excellent 57. West Indies didn’t last long after Holder was dismissed and were eventually bowled out for 176.

Chahal was the best of the Indian bowlers and recorded figures of 4/49. Sundar was also impressive with numbers of 3/30. Chahal was rightly named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling effort. India will face West Indies again in the second ODI on February 9.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 International series, which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

