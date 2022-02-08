India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India Win Comfortably, But No Historic Century For Kohli

India Win Comfortably, But No Historic Century For Kohli
February 08
20:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a century in over two years in any type of match, but it’s not because the former Indian captain is out of form. He simply hasn’t been able to go on and reach triple digits. Virat Kohli’s last century came in 2019, and while he didn’t score a century in 2020 and 2021, he posted an average of over 35 (across all formats). The year 2022 has started well for the former Indian skipper.

In 4 matches (all formats), he scored 224 runs at an average of 44.80. Now that he no longer has the responsibility of captaining the team, it is only a matter of time before Kohli reaches the magic triple digits. Betting sites in India were packed with fans hoping the former skipper pulls off the historic feat of scoring a 10th ODI century against the Caribbean team.

Kohli has already scored nine ODI centuries against the Caribbean team, which is the highest number for a batsman in ODIs against an opponent. Kohli currently shares the record with Sachin Tendulkar, who scored nine ODI centuries against Australia, but he can take the lead if he can reach triple figures against the visiting Windies team.

However, that was not to be in their first match of a three-match ODI in Ahmedabad. India cruised past the West Indies by six wickets, but no magical three digits for Kohli, who joined captain Rohit, Kishan and Pant early on in the game.

Captain Rohit Sharma led the way with an innings of 60 off 51 deliveries at the top of the order, opening with Ishan Kishan with a stand of 84. India, however, struggled a bit in the middle ground as they lost four wickets in quick succession thereafter. But Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Deepak Hooda put on 62 runs for the fifth wicket to bring India home safely, helping the hosts reach the target with six wickets and 22 overs remaining.

Mohammed Siraj gave them an early breakthrough when he stole Shai Hope in the third over. Brandon King and Darren Bravo then tried to keep the ship afloat, but Washington Sundar removed them both in the twelfth over, ending their score at 31 runs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals after that. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced into the attack and he got rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard in his very first over. Pooran’s wicket helped Chahal reach the 100-wicket mark in ODIs. He also removed Shamarh Brooks in his next over, and Prasidh Krishna removed Akeal Hossein after that to leave West Indies at 79/7.

The end looked very close for West Indies, but Jason Holder and Fabian Allen pulled off a superb rescue by adding 78 runs for the eighth wicket. The partnership ended when Allen was caught by Sundar for 29. Holder continued for a while and finished his 50, but Krishna ended his fight when he was caught behind for an excellent 57. West Indies didn’t last long after Holder was dismissed and were eventually bowled out for 176.

Chahal was the best of the Indian bowlers and recorded figures of 4/49. Sundar was also impressive with numbers of 3/30. Chahal was rightly named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling effort. India will face West Indies again in the second ODI on February 9.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 International series, which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIBest Cricket Betting WebsitesbettingBetting in IndiaBetting On CricketCricket Betting WebsitesICCIndiaBettingIndiabetting.co.inlifestyleOnline Casinos in IndiaSports BettingSPortsbook BettingT20 WCT20 World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.