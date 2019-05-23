Something went wrong with the connection!

India wins yet again, says PM

May 23
17:00 2019
NEW DELHI: With the BJP headed for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has won again and together with everyone, a strong and inclusive nation will be built.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

“With all+ development for all+ everybody’s confidence = victorious India,” Modi tweeted.

“Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again,” he said. PTI

