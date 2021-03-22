India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,15,99,130

NEW DELHI: With 43,846 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130 on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the union health ministry, as many as 22,956 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130 including 3,09,087 active cases and 1,11,30,288 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,755 including 197 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. 83.14 per cent of the new cases are from 6 States.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 823 new COVID-19 cases, 613 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours. This was the highest number of COVID-19 cases which the national capital has reported since the onset of this year. The total cases have mounted to 6,47,984, including 3,618 active cases and 6,33,410 total recoveries.

Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the new cases reported in Maharashtra, 5, 408 cases were recorded in the Pune district while Nagpur reported 3614 new COVID-19 cases.

Punjab reported 2669 new COVID-19 cases, 1331 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, while Andhra Pradesh reported 368 new COVID cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1322 new COVID-19 cases, 663 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 2,75,727 total recoveries 2,63,821 death toll 3906 and active cases 8000. Indore has been placed under a complete lockdown on Sunday in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday informed that there would not be any lockdown but people need to follow the guidelines of COVID-19.

” Mask, sanitiser and social distancing are must to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Rupani said.

In the light of the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed for classes 9, 10, and 11 from March 22 until further orders, according to the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Hostels for these students shall also be closed. However, online/digital mode of education shall continue for these classes. (ANI)

