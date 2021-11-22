India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India women’s football team lands in Brazil for 4-nation International tournament

India women’s football team lands in Brazil for 4-nation International tournament
November 22
17:34 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MANAUS: The Indian women’s national team on Monday landed in Brazil to play in a 4-nation International tournament. India will lock horns with Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela in their three matches, all of which are part of their preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022.

The mood in the Indian women’s team is one of excitement. It has been a rather long journey from the other side of the planet, but the energy and excitement in the team drown out any hint of jetlag. The players were greeted by the Indian Embassy upon arrival at the Eduardo Gomes International Airport on Monday.

“We are very excited. We’ve never dreamt about playing against a team like Brazil, but we are here. It’s simply amazing. It’s really exciting that our coaching staff and federation believe that we can play against tough teams like Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela. I’m sure this will be one of the matches that we will remember all our lives. There’s no fear, we will not hold back and be overborne by the occasion,” said India custodian Aditi Chauhan in an official AIFF release.

The Indian women’s team had been camping in Jamshedpur, with infrastructural and logistical aid from the government of Jharkhand for the past few months. In the midst of the camp, the team also took off for six friendly games against UAE, Tunisia, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Djurgarden IF and Hammarby IF, across three different countries, as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup.

“I couldn’t believe it when the Brazil tour was announced. I had to go and confirm with our team management, and even then I could not believe it. I was really happy and excited, so I wanted a proper confirmation. I still can’t believe that I will be playing against someone like Marta. I can’t describe these feelings,” said Anju Tamang.

India will be facing Brazil on November 24 followed by Chile, Venezuela on November 28 and December 1, respectively. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIChileICCIndia women's football teamInternational tournamentT20 WCT20 World CupVenezuelaWomen Football Teamwomen's football team
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.