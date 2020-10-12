India Post News Paper

Indian advocate in Dubai marks 40 years of musical journey
October 12
16:15 2020
DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian lawyer, who was known as the ‘walking singer of stage shows in Kerala in the 1980s, has marked 40 years of his musical journey with a song after a nearly 20-year hiatus due to professional commitments, the media reported.

Musthafa Zafeer O.V is the founder and chairman of Musthafa and Almana, a Dubai-based global consulting and advisory firm, Gulf news reported on Saturday. Last week, he released a music video on YouTube, dedicated to his mentor and legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan.

“When I met my Ustad last November, he asked me to sing again for the public. That’s why I decided to do this music video as a tribute to him. It also marks 40 years since I first sang at a public function during my college days,” Musthafa told Gulf News. “Getting a chance to interact with and be close to a legend like him itself is a big blessing. I feel so proud and privileged to have studied music from him for about three years,” he added.

Musthafa has performed in over 400 stage shows, including in the Gulf countries. “It was in 1996 that I directed, produced and participated in the first Dubai show of Sonu Nigam. It was called SaReGaMa ’96. Sonu sang about a dozen songs. I sang four solos and a duet with a female singer,” he told Gulf News.

Musthafa said he now aims to connect artists in the United Arab Emirates and back home to support musicians, especially those who are part of the orchestra, to tide over the financial crisis that has hit them due to Covid-19 pandemic.

