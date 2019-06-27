Indian Ambassador visits San Francisco

VIDYA SETHURAMAN

India Post News Service

SAN FRANCISCO: India’s Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who assumed office in January this year, visited San Francisco Bay area June 21 and met with California Governor Gavin Newson and other community leaders at the Gadar Memorial.

Shringla and Newson engaged in a productive discussion regarding the strong economic and cultural ties between California and India. The Governor and Ambassador spoke on the importance of the Indian-American community and their contribution to the economy, information technology, and healthcare. As the meeting concluded, the Governor thanked the Ambassador for his visit and reaffirmed the Golden State’s commitment towards strengthening the California-India relationship.

Consul General of India in San Francisco Sanjay Panda hosted a lunch reception at the Gadar Memorial, which was attended by community leaders. The Gadar Memorial restoration project, originally scheduled to be completed this year, is now expected to be finished by 2021 at a cost of $9 million that will be paid by the Indian government.

Panda addressed the gathering and said that the existing structure would be completely torn down, and a new four-story building with a façade resembling the original structure would be built by 2021.

Shringla said the hall has “huge symbolic significance” for the Indian diaspora.

“It is a symbol of the glorious sacrifices of those who struggled for India’s freedom,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of the Consulate San Francisco for the immaculate planning of the new landmark building. He also spoke on the International Yoga day and its worldwide impact. He then referred to the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UN that triggered this worldwide celebration annually.

Emphasizing that yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, Shringla said it represents the unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Shringla also noted that “this year, we commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of the faith”.

The Consultancy Agreement for the Restoration of the Gadar Memorial Building was signed between the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and M/s lyer & Associates March 6 at the Gadar Memorial building here.

Once restored, the building will house a museum displaying artefacts and documents from the period of the Gadar Movement, a library, a multi-purpose hall, as well as spaces and facilities for research scholars.

The Consulate thanked the Indian-American community for the steadfast support to the project over the past few years and looked forward to the early completion of the restoration project.

Shringla is a career diplomat and an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1984 batch. In the course of a diplomatic career spanning 35 years, he has held a variety of positions in New Delhi and abroad. He has served as High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh and Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand. He has also served in France (UNESCO), the US (UN, New York), Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), Israel and South Africa (Durban).

