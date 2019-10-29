Indian-American appointed to Class of White House Fellows

WASHINGTON: An Indian-American interventional gastroenterologist, who is focused on developing novel approaches to fight obesity, is among 15 people appointed to the prestigious 2019-2020 Class of White House Fellows, the White House said on Monday.

New York-based Amit Sachdev, an interventional gastroenterologist and board certified internist who completed his training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, is the only Indian-American appointed to the fellowship.

Selected fellows based on a record of professional accomplishment, evidence of leadership skills, the potential for further growth, and a commitment to service spend a year working as a full-time, paid fellow to senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking government officials.

Sachdev has been placed at the Department of Health and Human Services, the White House said.

“He is focused on developing novel approaches to fight obesity, transforming healthcare delivery, and is passionate about healthcare innovation. Amit has led large-scale social media campaigns, and he has won numerous awards for his community outreach initiatives and research,” it said.

His work has been published in peer-reviewed literature and presented both nationally and internationally. He has worked in large, diverse clinical settings, including Bellevue, Kings County, and Los Angeles County hospitals.

In addition, his clinical experience at leading academic centers including the New York University, Columbia University-New York Presbyterian, Harvard University, and several veterans’ hospitals has informed his unique perspective of the health system.

“At the Rockefeller University, Amit had the privilege of studying cell signalling with Dr Gunter Blobel, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine. He is committed to serving the underserved and has volunteered in many international settings, including missions in Tanzania and India,” the White House said.

He has also provided strategic direction to several healthcare start-ups. A Presidential Honors Scholar, he earned his bachelor’s degree with Honours in Economics as well as his medical degree from New York University. PTI

