Indian-American Assemblyman announces medical supply donation drive

April 02
14:52 2020
SAN FRANSISCO: Ash Kalra, an Indian-American California state Assemblyman, has announced a safety supplies donation drive in response to the countywide shortage of protective equipment for medical workers to protect them against the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

“I am calling on all members of the public, companies, organizations and others to donate needed medical supplies to the Valley Medical Center Foundation,” India west news reported on Wednesday citing Kalra, a Democrat who represents San Jose, as saying in a statement.

“As our first responders, doctors, and nurses risk their safety during the coronavirus outbreak, they are now lacking the basic tools to do their jobs right, and to do them safely.”

“I understand the desire for the public to hold on to many of these items, however, our frontline medical staff need them more than we do,” Kalra, who is also the first Indian-American to serve in the California State Legislature, further said.

“If you or anyone you know happens to have a surplus of supplies, please consider donating these items. Together, we can do our part to make a difference and protect these unsung heroes who are keeping our communities safe.”

This report comes as the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US now stands at 216,515, the highest in the world, with a total of 5,119 deaths, according to date by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.

