Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

‘Indian-American community not polarised but segregated’

‘Indian-American community not polarised but segregated’
January 24
16:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Ghazala Hashmi, an Indian-origin Democrat Senator and the first Muslim woman elected to the Virginia Senate, has said that the Indian-American community “not polarised but segregated”, a media report said.

In an interview to the India-West magazine published online on Friday, Hashmi said: “The community is not polarized but segregated. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs are doing their own thing, it’s insular. “One of my goals is to transcend these divisions and build bridges.”

On being a Muslim, the 55-year-old, originally from Andhra Pradesh, said that she was attacked on social media and emails but “I just didn’t pay attention”.

The Senator also claimed that “there was a lot of scepticism that I could be successful”, adding that few US-based Pakistanis “were not excited when they learned I am Indian” after they thought she was one of them. “I was quiet about being a Muslim and did not talk much about it in the workplace. Now I resolve to change that, be open and let people realize that policies directly affect people,” she told India-West.

Last November, Hashmi, a former director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching & Learning at Reynolds Community College, became the first Muslim woman to be elected to the Virginia State Senate following her stunning victory over sitting Republican Senator Republican Glen Sturtevant.

Following her win, she now represents Virginia’s 10th Senate district.

Regarding the current political scenario in India, Hashmi told India-West she was trying to find ways to speak about concerns including at the federal level, “so I can help those who are being hurt”. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

'Indian-American community not polarised but segregated' - https://t.co/Xei5YkKLHg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ivMlvPl5yd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 24, 2020, 11:15 am

Kerala trade and culture fest to return to #Sharjah - https://t.co/ZatS8jaAm7 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/P8UsKXujjX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 24, 2020, 11:12 am

#Aadhaar, #Dabba, #Hartal, #Shaadi make it to Oxford dictionary - https://t.co/W7c5STYdYh Get your news featured u… https://t.co/EpkSaz806i
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 24, 2020, 11:08 am

Brazilian Prez arrives on 4-day India visit - https://t.co/maQFgF0lNT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/fGfHD0q8a7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 24, 2020, 11:05 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.