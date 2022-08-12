Indian American Community of San Francisco Bay Area celebrates election of Smt. Droupadi Murmu as 15th President of India

Lakshmi Iyer

India Post News Service

On July 29, 2022, prominent people of the Indian American community and elected officials in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, USA, gathered at Saraswati Hall of Fremont Hindu Temple to celebrate the election of Smt. DroupadiMurmu as the 15th President of India.

Ms. Teresa Cox (Council member, City of Fremont, and Vice Chair, Ohlone Community College Board of Trustees), and Ms. Kathy Watanabe (Council member, City of Santa Clara)were the elected dignitaries present.

India is celebrating the 75th year of its Independence as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and on this historic occasion, the election of Smt.DroupadiMurmu from one of the most disadvantaged population groups (tribal) is particularly significant.

Mr. ChandruBhambhra, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Festival of Globe (FOG), explained, “Why we are taking so much interest in this…because this is the first time an Adivasi coming from the downtrodden community has reached the highest post.” He mentioned that Smt. Murmu is also the first President to be born after independence.

He added that this proved that Modiji’s and the BJP government’s mantra and the vision that their government is for ‘SabkaSaath, SabkaVikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ (Support for Everyone, Everyone’s Progress, Everyone’s Trust),is not just a saying, but that they were working for this slogan and vision.

Mr. Ashish Khurana said, “It just shows the vibrancy of Indian democracy. And for me, as an Indian American, I would like to see at least a woman becoming the President.I think it’s a lesson for American democracy.”

He praised Smt. Murmu’s achievement – she is from a society where she is the first woman who graduated from college. Mr. JudhajitSenmazumdaremphasized that coming from one of the remotest villages in Odisha to becoming the President of 1.38 billion people is not easy.

ReferencingSmt. Murmu’spersonal tragedies – she lost both her sons and husband – he said, “You know something like that happens, even half of it happens, people might just leave it, (have) lost it, quit it. But she kept going.”He expressed his pride in being Indian.

Mr. Gaurav Patwardhan said, “As tribal woman to being appointed as India’s President is historic and illustrates the beauty of India’s democracy, diversity, and Constitution.”

Mr.Shachindra Nathconcurred, “India which is the largest democracy has chosen a woman President coming from the lowest percentage population which is a proud moment.”

Ms. Cox – she herself made history by becoming the first African American woman to receive a degree in Nuclear Engineering, to be elected as Vice Chair, Ohlone College Board of Trustees, and to Fremont City Council in 64 years -said that India was leading the way because the United States is yet to elect a female President.

She honored Smt. Murmu, “There are three things I am going to say – the three B’s. She’s got the brains because you know she is brilliant and has the brains to deliver all the things to be the game changer and take India to the next level.

“The other part is that she is beautiful on the inside and out. She’s brave because she stepped out to say, ‘I am gonna be different. And just because I come from a different background that is not represented in the history of India, that doesn’t mean I can’t be President.’ And she did it with the help of Modi.”

Ms. Cox offered support for the new President and noted that what happens in India affects the community here. “This is history-making that she is elected. President Murmuji…yes!!”, she cheered, raising her fist.

Ms. Watanabe thanked everyone for inviting her to represent the city of Santa Clara, which is a very diverse community.

Referring to her Irish heritage, she pointed out the similarities between the Indian and Irish flags and spoke abouther feeling of association between the land of her and her parents’ birth and India.

She praised PresidentMurmu and her impact, “She is a self-made woman. A thing to be proud of and I know it going to mean so much to young girls in Odisha. They are going to look to her as a mentor and as a teacher and have aspirations to fill her shoes. She knows what the needs of her community are, and the needs of the country and she is going to be able to provide that now, in her new role.”

On behalf of Ms. Lisa M Gillmor (Mayor, City of Santa Clara), Ms. Watanabe presented the Mayoral Recognition Certificate for Smt.DroupadiMurmu, and proclaimed, “In recognition of the historic attainment of the first tribal Head of State, and the second woman to occupy the country’s highest Constitutional post, providing hope and compassion to all of India’s citizens.”

Mr. Mahesh Pakalasaw this as the growth of democracy in India, “What she embodies is how you can have nothing, even food to eat, you can become the President of India.”

On behalf of Dr. Romesh Japra (Chairman/Founder of Fremont Hindu Temple and Festival of Globe) who was unable to attend, Mr. Pakala accepted a folder with details about the President-elect and her photo from Mr. Bhambhra.

The organizers truly appreciate the help and support provided by the Fremont Hindu Temple for this celebration.

