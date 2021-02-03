Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi seeks FBI probe into vandalism of Gandhi statue in California

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday sought an FBI probe into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California.

“I condemn this malicious act in the strongest terms, and I call upon the FBI to investigate it as a possible hate crime intended to intimidate Indian-Americans, among others. The desecration of a statue of Gandhi, who championed peace and non-violence and who continues to influence countless nonviolent struggles for justice including in America, serves as a sad reminder of how important his teachings remain,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

In another statement, Representative Ami Bera also denounced the vandalisation of the Gandhi statue at California’s Central Park. “I condemn the vandalization of the Gandhi statue at Central Park in Davis. The strength of our country lies in our diversity, but also in our ability to peacefully express our opinions and differences,” said Bera.

On Monday, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna had criticised the vandalisation of Gandhi’s statue.

“To see the desecration of this magnificent statue only underscores the need for more people to study Gandhi’s teachings, not unilaterally erase him from the public discourse. This was a shameful act. At a moment in our history when disagreement needs to be managed with tolerance and patience,” Khanna had said in a statement.

Last week, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Central Park of California’s Davis city was vandalised and desecrated by unknown miscreants. The Davis Police Department had said that the statue, broken off at the ankles and the top half of its head broken off, was found last Wednesday.

In protest against the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in California’s Davis, Indian Americans on Sunday held a vigil and demanded reinstallation of the statue. The vigil was also met with protests and outrage from some, who accused Gandhi of genocide, racism, and molestation.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities. The 6-foot-3, 650-pound bronze Gandhi Statue of Peace has stood in the park since 2016. It was a gift from the Government of India. (ANI)

Comments

comments