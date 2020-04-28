Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal endorses Biden

WASHINGTON: Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives, has endorsed the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the November presidential election, it was reported.

The Washington Democrat, a Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, announced the decision via Twitter on Monday, reports the American Bazaar. “Today I am announcing my endorsement of @JoeBiden for President of the United States. VP Biden is a deeply dedicated public servant with the ability to unite the American people.

“I am moved by his compassion and ability to connect with people on the most human level,” she said in the tweet. The endorsement of Jayapal, who had previously backed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, signalled that the progressive wing of the Democratic Party has now lined up behind the former Vice President, said the American Bazaar report.

Sanders ended his campaign earlier this month after he lost Biden in the Wisconsin primary. He also endorsed the former Vice President on April 13. Jayapal explained why she was supporting Biden in a series of follow-up tweets.

The Congresswoman said that she “started this campaign as an ardent and vocal” Sanders surrogate, but was now “ready to work with” Biden to “craft & then implement the most progressive agenda of any candidate in history,” even though he has “not always agreed with” the presumptive nominee “on matters of policy”.

Jayapal said any “progress toward a better future requires defeating” President Trump this November. “We are ready for a President who will encourage us to be as big as we can be, with compassion & bold leadership. That President must be @JoeBiden. I will do everything I can to help @JoeBiden win back the White House, take back the Senate, & preserve our House majority,” she added.

Also on Monday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Biden, saying he was a “voice of reason and resilience” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Biden already has the formal support from former President Barack Obama, progressive leaders Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the party’s two previous presidential nominees John Kerry and Al Gore.

