India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian American inventor, entrepreneur, philanthropist Narinder Kapany left an indelible mark

Indian American inventor, entrepreneur, philanthropist Narinder Kapany left an indelible mark
January 15
11:08 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: He is considered the “Father of Fibre Optics”, one of the seven “Unsung Heroes of the 20th Century” for his Nobel Prize deserving breakthrough that spawned the Internet and is behind devices ranging from endoscopes to high-capacity telephone lines. Yet, the self-effacing Indian American Narinder Singh Kapany, born in the sleepy town of Moga in undivided Punjab devotes just two-and-a-half-pages in his 277-page memoir to this momentous achievement.

Instead, he focuses on his journey as an inventor-entrepreneur encompassing fibre optics communications, lasers, biomedical instrumentation, solar energy and pollution monitoring, registering in the process 120 patents, as also academics e but most importantly as a philanthropist.

Over the past 50 years, the Palo Alto, California, based Sikh Foundation that Kapany founded in 1967 pioneered the display of Sikh Arts at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. It has worked tirelessly to promote and preserve Sikh art, heritage, education, culture, and religion by underwriting, mounting, and/or providing the art for numerous world-class Sikh art retrospectives, museum exhibitions and lecture series from London, to Toronto and the US, including New York City, Washington D.C. (at the Smithsonian for five years, Texas and California, where at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum, Kapany donated the nation’s first permanent Sikh gallery.

All this is in addition to four Chairs that the Foundation has underwritten at the Universities of California Santa Cruz, Sana Barbara and Riverside and the California State University East Bay, as also its support for Punjabi language programmes at Columbia, Stanford and the University of California Berkeley.

“Together, we must work toward absolute equality for all, promoting love and charity. This not one way of moving forward; it is the only way,” Kapany, who died on December 4, 2020 aged 94, nine months after completing his memoirs, maintains in “The Man Who Bent Light” (Roli Books).

The spark was ignited in high school in Dehradun, where, a teacher told Kapany that light could travel only in a straight line. Determined to prove his teacher wrong, he went on to graduate from Agra University before going to Imperial College to work on a PhD in optics from the University of London.

In 1953, working alongside physicist Harold Hopkins at the Imperial College, Kapany, after a great deal of trial and effort, was the first to successfully transmit high-quality images through fibre bundles, coining the term fibre optics in a 1960 article for Scientific American.

He describes the breakthrough rather modestly:

“On my request, Professor Hopkins appeared in the lab… I (had) affixed a black mask with the cut-out word eFIBRE’ to a lens that I had set up in front of the business end of the remaining end remaining (optical glass) bunch and beamed it to a makeshift projection screen on the far wall.

“Well, Kapany, what do you have to show me?

“I pulled up the single chair in the lab, placed it with the best sight line to the screen, and urged him to sit.

“Ready, I asked.

“Yes, yes, he said, feigning impatience.

“I closed the door, shut off all the lights, and in a single, final effort, I switched on the light source. And there it was. On the screen. Like an optometrist’s chart but with only a single line of large letters, as clear as it could be: F…I…B…R…E.”

Kapany had proved that ultimately, what it comes down to is persistence.

“Doggedness is an important attribute in a field where, by most measures, only a fraction succeed,” Kapany writes.

This was an attribute that followed him through his life.

In 1961, Kapany along with his wife moved to Woodside on the San Francisco Peninsula and today one of the wealthiest communities in the US, where he founded Optics Technology Inc. successfully taking it public in 1967. He was the first Sikh Indian to take a company public in Silicon Valley. The San Francisco Examiner, in February 1969, described him as eethe most dashing corporate officer in the area’. Subsequently, he founded Kaptron Inc. in 1973, which was later acquired by AMP Inc.

In between, he was offered the post of Scientific Advisor to then Defence Minister V.K. Krishna, with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself forwarding the recommendation to the UPSC, which made such senior appointments. However, the offer was a year in coming, during which Kapany had moved on.

He was later offered the position of Assistant Secretary for Commerce in the administration of Richard Nixon but this didn’t go through as he was known to be uncomfortable with the then US President.

Kapany even had an extended meeting with Daniel Patrick Moynihan when he was named the US Ambassador to India to come on board as his number two

“It was not to be the case, however, and largely, I believe, for the very trepidations he had expressed in our conversation that day: that it was simply too early in modern India’s development for a partnership such as ours,” Kapany writes.

It’s a measure of the man who was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award, that he has no regrets.

“To the years gone by, I bid a fond farewell. For those yet to come, I welcome them, I embrace them,” Kapany wrote in the concluding chapter, titled “In Closing” that he signed off in March 2020.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFather of Fibre OpticsFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian American inventorIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNarinder KapanyNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.