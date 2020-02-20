Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur launches ‘Holi Ghee’

Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur launches ‘Holi Ghee’
February 20
16:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: Nazia Aibani, a New York-based Indian-American Muslim entreprenuer, has launched a special type of clarified butter called ‘Holi Ghee’ to add more taste to the Holi delicacies like ‘matthis’ and ‘gujiyas’, a media report said.

Aibani, who originally belongs to Mumbai, owns Gourmet Ghee Company who she founded in 2017, Indica news said in the report on Wednesday.

Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur launches 'Holi Ghee'Asked about why she chose to come up with ‘Holi Ghee’, she said: “Holi Ghee is a specialty flavoured clarified butter we made to pay homage to my Indian roots. Also with the turmoil going on, I felt it was important to show the one thing Indians have in common which is a love for food.”

On the unique flavour and what does it taste like, the entrepreneur told Indica news: “This flavour was inspired by Holi, the festival of colours. We used rainbow-coloured crunchy sprinkles. This ghee is on the sweeter side with a rich spreadable taste and texture.

“I wanted this ghee to appeal to kids especially, to get into the spirit of the holiday, and to use all year around not just for one particular day. The taste is very smooth with a soft crunch, it can be used as a spread or also in baking.”

Gourmet Ghee offers clarified butter in other different flavours including roasted garlic, Celtic sea salt and toasted almond.

It sells for $14 to $18 for a 9-ounce jar. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur launches 'Holi Ghee' - https://t.co/z1eyqxQVw2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0UdLqd71vV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:58 am

Number of Indians getting permanent residency in #Canada increases - https://t.co/Fk6F3SAKD3 Get your news feature… https://t.co/H8H5FCqd1Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:55 am

Indian cleaner in #Dubai steals watches worth $2mn - https://t.co/qrBlWfSUHB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7BXMBjmlFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:51 am

India congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election - https://t.co/PTsvCvwOrE Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mSFigd9rLC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.