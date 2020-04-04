Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-American restaurateur shuts Michelin-starred eatery

Indian-American restaurateur shuts Michelin-starred eatery
April 04
15:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: As the coronavirus, pandemic continues to alter lives and economy in across the US, Indian-American restaurateur has shut his Michelin-starred Indian fine-diner Rasa in California, a media report said. Walia said that he has not seen tougher times, especially for the ethnic food industry during his 30 years as a business owner in America, the American Bazaar reported on Friday.

With his contemporary Indian fine-dining space being shut until further notice, he worries each day about growing bills. Many American restaurants were currently relying on sustaining their business through takeaway orders and deliveries. But Walia’s superfine diner, which has consistently earned a Michelin star for the past four years, could not take the same route.

“My eatery is a luxury dining space. We have always had 99 percent of our customers as dine-in patrons,” he told the American Bazaar. “While we debate over whether to open the take-out option each day, the truth is for super fine-diners it does not make much sense. “Also, as a responsible citizen, I do realize that our business is a luxury dining space and does not really come under the essentials category.”

Walia admits that the decision takes a toll as a business owner. “With revenues not coming in, the liabilities are piling up. There are things like lease, rent and bills to take care of,” he told the American Bazaar.

“Like millions of other Americans, we explored the Stimulus package, as well as the COVID-19 Economic Injury and Disaster Loan, but the SBA (Small Business Administration) website crashed just the next day people began applying for loans.”

But his other eatery, Saffron, just 5 miles away from his Michelin star restaurant, was open for take-outs and patrons were trying to be as regular as they can be during these times, Walia added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi: Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy t…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 4, 2020, 1:55 pm

RT @Reuters: Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row https://t.co/UznyH3BFGH https://t.co/9gA7Qsn3jP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 4, 2020, 10:35 am

More relief for taxpayers, no #TDS on interest income till June 30 - https://t.co/th9z04P8DW Get your news feature… https://t.co/dltWDEfjpq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 4, 2020, 10:29 am

Indian-American restaurateur shuts ... - https://t.co/f70V6f4NBp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5KSs23QdA3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 4, 2020, 10:26 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.