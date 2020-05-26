India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian-American Senate candidate launches medicines campaign

Indian-American Senate candidate launches medicines campaign
May 26
15:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Rik Mehta, the frontrunner to take on Democrat New Jersey Senator Cory Booker this year, recently launched his “Made in America” medicines campaign that will require companies to disclose the country of origin of their prescription drugs, a media report said.

Americans have a right to know where their medicine comes from especially when nearly all other products are labelled with the country it was made in,” India-West news on Monday quoted Mehta, the Republican Senate candidate, as saying in a release.

“Americans have a right to know whether their medicine was â€˜Made in America’ or â€˜Made in China’ and should be labelled as such.”

Currently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not require a drug’s label to include the country where the ingredients originated from to make the drug.

The Indian-American candidate pointed out that, currently, if the majority of the ingredients that go into making a drug come from China, but a secondary step was taken to mix or package the drug in another country, then the country where it was mixed or packaged (or in some cases the principal place of business), could be placed on the label even though China was the source of the ingredients.

“These bizarre and conflicting laws and regulations that govern how to label products with their country of origin has allowed companies to profit from foreign drug manufacturing while hiding their supply chain from the American people for too long,” said Mehta.

Mehta noted that Chinese manufacturing of American drugs have nearly doubled while many American-based manufacturing plants shuttered, moving the manufacturing of essential medicines, like antibiotics, to foreign countries, India-West quoted the release as saying.

“Under my â€˜Made in America’ medicines plan, we will bring thousands of manufacturing jobs back to America, provide transparency in the medical supply chain, reduce the price of our prescription drugs and more importantly save lives,” he added.

Mehta is a biotech entrepreneur, innovator, healthcare policy expert and a licensed pharmacist and attorney.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-American Senate ... - https://t.co/4xSuWz30ON Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanIndiansâ€¦ https://t.co/Kkk5rUSims
    h J R

    - May 26, 2020, 10:00 am

    No slowing down: As 6,535 cases ... - https://t.co/BWtn6fIU89 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostNewsâ€¦ https://t.co/TMZQL1RNLm
    h J R

    - May 26, 2020, 9:52 am

    Biden emerges from quarantine on ... - https://t.co/O5MzbOg7YQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Americaâ€¦ https://t.co/lT8e8d829q
    h J R

    - May 26, 2020, 9:50 am

    Transparency needed on #India-China ... - https://t.co/Fb9gRPRvqc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/bhGSgokhXM
    h J R

    - May 26, 2020, 9:46 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.