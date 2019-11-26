Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-American student’s kin express shock over her killing

Indian-American student’s kin express shock over her killing
November 26
16:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HYDERABAD: Relatives of a 19-year-old Indian-American student, who was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death in the US, on Tuesday expressed deep shock and grief over her killing.
In their condolence message on social media, the victim’s kin described her as a “loving and wonderful daughter, sister and cousin”

“We all are praying for you,” they said in a post.
Ruth George’s family had migrated to the US around 30- years ago, a distant relative told PTI here.
He said they were devastated on hearing the news of her death from family friends.

The woman, an honours student at the University of Illinois, was found dead in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle in a campus garage on Saturday.

The brutal murder of the woman has shocked the Indian community in the US.
The assailant, Donald Thurman, 26, was arrested Sunday from a Chicago metro station.
He is not associated with the university.

On Monday, he was formally charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault for killing of the woman. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Uddhav set to be elected leader of Sena-#NCP-Cong combine - https://t.co/zE1QxHNtZD Get your news featured use… https://t.co/BIC21QMf2P
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:27 am

Indian-American student's kin express shock over her killing - https://t.co/t5mZtchNSH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Ow85JaR5oZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:22 am

India, #Israel share and value same principles of democracy: Modi - https://t.co/mPnTtkm2j6 Get your news featured… https://t.co/CPjLXsWx7k
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:19 am

Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board not to file review petition, yet to decide on 5-acre plot -… https://t.co/20ICecrHwi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:17 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.