India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian-American techie held for $5.5 mn fraud in Covid relief fund

July 26
12:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSISCO: US authorities have arrested Seattle-based Mukund Mohan, a serial entrepreneur and former executive at Amazon and Microsoft, for allegedly defrauding the Paycheck Protection Programme (PPP) with forged documents and embezzling more than $5.5 million in Covid-19 relief funds. Mohan was arrested and charged by the US Attorney’s Office in the Fed PPP scam on Thursday.

He submitted “fake and altered documents, including fake federal tax filings and altered incorporation documents” in support of PPP applications for six shell companies he owned. He then transferred some of the money to his Robinhood brokerage account “for his personal benefit,” the US Attorney alleged in its complaint, reports The Seattle Times.

Mohan, who studied computer science in Mysore University and became director of engineering at Microsoft in the US, was very popular in the startup ecosystem in Bengaluru. He was currently serving as chief technology officer at online Canadian building materials retailer BuildDirect.com.

According to the report, Federal PPP loans are intended to help businesses retain workers during the coronavirus pandemic. “But Mohan’s companies didn’t employ a single worker,” according to the US Attorney’s office.

For example, Mohan submitted forged documents to a lender of a company called Mahenjo Inc and showed that the shell firm “had dozens of employees and paid millions of dollars in employee wages and payroll taxes”. “Mohan claimed to the lender, Peoples Bank, that the $431,250 PPP loan would retain 24 jobs, according to a database maintained by the federal agency overseeing the programme,” the report mentioned.

Mohan actually purchased Mahenjo in May from a company that specialises in “aging” shell corporations. Mohan previously worked as a director of product management at Amazon Business and a director of engineering at Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise Business.

The US Attorney also claimed that Mohan received $304,830 in PPP loans for another company called Zigantic LLC, which does not have a business license and has never paid employee wages or payroll taxes.

Mohan’s son is the company’s chief marketing officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mohan has promoted himself for years as a builder and marketer of successful tech firms, even giving a speech on “Budding Entrepreneurs” at the TEDxMSRIT summit at Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru in 2013.

Mohan and the tech companies where he worked did not comment on the development.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-American techie held for $5.5 mn ... - https://t.co/9kkZaaQeL5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/EJbd36AVk2
    h J R

    - July 26, 2020, 6:40 am

    India INX daily turnover volume crosses ... - https://t.co/UUCMrBcvPF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/yGWT6JO0HB
    h J R

    - July 26, 2020, 6:34 am

    US to hand over Sheikh Mujib assassin to B'desh, says FM - https://t.co/k0gqWzSkXD Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/kIbYgmLSKz
    h J R

    - July 26, 2020, 6:30 am

    #IPhones being made in #Chennai: Present, former ministers seek credit - https://t.co/2ZFJCxNFBO Get your news feaâ€¦ https://t.co/ZjhW7R1Vqf
    h J R

    - July 26, 2020, 6:24 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.