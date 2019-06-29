Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-American teen wins USD 100K quiz show prize in US

Indian-American teen wins USD 100K quiz show prize in US
June 29
11:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: An Indian-American teen has won a whopping USD 100,000 prize in the most-watched individual quiz show in the US, according to a statement.
Gupta’s victory on the ‘2019 Teen Jeopardy’ contest was televised on Friday in which he beat out three other Indian-American teens.
Gupta, a high school senior from Portland, Oregon, won the show’s latest Teen Tournament, taking home the USD100,000 grand prize, Jeopardy! said in a statement.

“It still feels unreal, and I honestly can’t express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had this opportunity,” Gupta said.
“Jeopardy! has always been a huge part of my life and my family’s life; it’s a special bonding connection with my grandma, who is a huge fan,” he added.
“As a mother, my heart was beating 100 miles per hour. I think the thing about Avi is his perseverance. For him, I could see the effort he has put in throughout the year, So I wanted to just have him have a happy wholesome experience. And the win was the cherry on top,” Nandita Gupta, his mother said.

Ryan Presler, an eighth-grader from Sioux Falls, came in second place, grabbing the USD 50,000 runner-up prize, while Lucas Miner, a high school junior from Miami, received USD 25,000 for his third-place troubles.
The 2018 College Jeopardy, which also carried a prize of $100,000, was won by Dhruv Gaur.
Jeopardy!, which featured a total of 15 students, is an American television game show which features a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.