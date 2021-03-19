Indian-American to run for US highway commissioner

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Republican Jitendra Diganvker, who ran for Congress in 2016, announced that he was contesting for the post of Highway Commissioner in a suburb of Chicago, according to a media report.

Speaking to the American Bazaar, Diganvker, who immigrated to the US in 1999, said the Commissioner’s job would provide him with the right platform to address local issues. Diganvker said his candidacy is important as the Maine Township is home to many minority communities “who are entirely unrepresented”.

Early voting for the local elections will begin on March 22. Besides Diganvker, the other Indian-American in the race is Smitesh Shah, also a Republican, running for the Maine Township clerk. Regarding the increasing presence of Indian-Americans in US politics, Diganvker told American Bazaar: “Americans are more welcoming to all candidates who come forward to represent them on a local level and they have high regard for Indian Americans.”

Diganvker said if he goes on to win, it will increase representation for the community. “This will also be our chance to represent our community in local government,” he said. On his priorities if he gets elected, Diganvker said: “My first issue would be to make sure all our citizens receive their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

“Secondly, we had a particularly bad winter this year so I will be on road to review our roads and bridges and do the needful. “With Covid-19 taking a toll on all aspects of life, every family is affected and has somehow lost a loved one. At this time, healing and safety is of paramount importance to me.”

