India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian-American to run for US highway commissioner

Indian-American to run for US highway commissioner
March 19
16:05 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Republican Jitendra Diganvker, who ran for Congress in 2016, announced that he was contesting for the post of Highway Commissioner in a suburb of Chicago, according to a media report.

Speaking to the American Bazaar, Diganvker, who immigrated to the US in 1999, said the Commissioner’s job would provide him with the right platform to address local issues. Diganvker said his candidacy is important as the Maine Township is home to many minority communities “who are entirely unrepresented”.

Early voting for the local elections will begin on March 22. Besides Diganvker, the other Indian-American in the race is Smitesh Shah, also a Republican, running for the Maine Township clerk. Regarding the increasing presence of Indian-Americans in US politics, Diganvker told American Bazaar: “Americans are more welcoming to all candidates who come forward to represent them on a local level and they have high regard for Indian Americans.”

Diganvker said if he goes on to win, it will increase representation for the community. “This will also be our chance to represent our community in local government,” he said. On his priorities if he gets elected, Diganvker said: “My first issue would be to make sure all our citizens receive their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

“Secondly, we had a particularly bad winter this year so I will be on road to review our roads and bridges and do the needful. “With Covid-19 taking a toll on all aspects of life, every family is affected and has somehow lost a loved one. At this time, healing and safety is of paramount importance to me.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Five states account for 80.63 ... - https://t.co/KiZDe360o2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #Chhattisgarh #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Gujarat #Healthcare #ICMR
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:42 am

US House passes bills granting ... - https://t.co/6im2WSsv3p Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:38 am

Indian-American to run for US ... - https://t.co/NTZnFT70DF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanRepublicanJitendraDiganvker #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:35 am

Indian descent expert charged with cyberstalking in US - https://t.co/8xXgGA92ZK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianDescent #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:31 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.