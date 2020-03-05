Indian-American wins big in Texas Congressional primary

HOUSTON: An Indian-American Democrat has secured a victory in the Texas Congressional primary which was held earlier this week, a media report said on Thursday. In the primary held on Monday for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District, a number of Indian-Americans candidates were vying for seats in Congress, said the India-West news report.

While Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni scored 53.1 per cent of the vote and won the nomination by nearly 30 points, Republican Bangar Reddy finished a distant sixth with 1.6 per cent of the vote, about 40 points behind the party’s winning candidate.

“Thank you for your support,” Kulkarni tweeted, with a picture saying “We Won”. “We couldn’t have gotten here without your help and your support.” In Texas’ 10th Congressional District, Pritesh Gandhi was seeking the Democratic nomination.

The Indian-American finished with just over 33 per cent of the vote, behind fellow Democrat Mike Siegel’s 44 per cent. Siegel and Gandhi will face-off in a runoff election to determine the person to challenge Republican incumbent Michael McCaul.

Elsewhere in the 18th District, Bimal Patel finished a distant third in the Democratic primary with 4 per cent, 72 points behind the victor, Sheila Jackson Lee, while Abhiram Garapati finished last in a four-candidate race for the Republican nomination in the 31st Congressional District that was won by John Carter (82.3 per cent). IANS

Comments

comments