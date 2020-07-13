Indian-American wins New Jersey Republican primary WASHINGTON: Businessman Rik Mehta has become the first Indian-American to win the Republican primary for New Jersey’s Senate seat, it was reported. Mehta, a business executive with a law degree...

All eyes on Congress meeting in Jaipur NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, senior leaders of the Congress are keeping an eye on the legislature party meeting to be held in Jaipur on Monday. The...

Pilot is not responding to calls: Raj Cong in-charge NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party’s Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not...

Fauci sidelined by WH despite COVID-19 surge: Report WASHINGTON: Despite his leading role in the US’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has been sidelined by the White House, according to a...

South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19 JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has introduced new restrictions, including another ban on alcohol sales, to help contain the spread of coronavirus. A night-time curfew has been imposed, and the wearing of masks...

Pope ‘pained’ by Hagia Sophia mosque decision VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has said he’s “pained” by Turkey’s decision to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. Speaking at a service in the Vatican, the Roman Catholic leader...

‘COVID-19 particles can remain infectious in air for over an hr’ LONDON: Wendy Barclay, chairwoman in influenza virology at Imperial College London, has said that coronavirus particles can remain infectious in the air for more than an hour. Speaking to the BBC...

Qualcomm invests Rs 730 cr in Jio Platforms NEW DELHI: The investment spree into Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms continues, with technology major Qualcomm coming in with Rs 730 crore to pick up 0.15 per cent stake. Reliance Industries...

Godrej Properties focuses on gaining market share amid Covid crisis MUMBAI: Godrej Properties’ Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej has said the company will focus on increasing its market share in the financial year 2020-21 amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In his...

US equities post weekly gains as traders weigh COVID impact NEW YORK: US stocks managed to secure weekly gains after wild trading as investors cautiously eyed the soaring number of coronavirus infections in the country while weighing its impact on...

Eng v WI 1st Test: Blackwood, Gabriel star as Windies win thriller SOUTHAMPTON: Jermaine Blackwood and Shannon Gabriel starred with bat and ball respectively as the West Indies beat England by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series,...

Hockey Pro League ideal test for us before Olympics: Manpreet NEW DELHI: Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid has said that the tough competition against top nations in the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League season will help his...

Gambhir recalls his days with Dhoni as a roommate NEW DELHI: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently went down the memory lane and revisited the time when he shared room with veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni. “We were roommates for more...

Will get married once Afghanistan win World Cup, says Rashid Khan NEW DELHI: Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has revealed his marriage plans, saying he will tie the knot only once the country lifts the World Cup, crickets biggest prize. “Afghanistan cricketer...

Tom Holland flaunts his abs in mirror selfie LOS ANGELES: Actor Tom Holland showed off his abs in a mirror selfie before starting shoot of his upcoming film “Uncharted”. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star flaunted his muscled torso on...

Sumukhi Suresh condemns rape threats on female comics MUMBAI: Digital sensation Sumukhi Suresh, known for breaking stereotypes with her acting and stand-up comedy gigs, has strongly condemned online abuse against female comics, adding that the trend is disturbing...

Hema Malini quashes rumours of ill health in video post MUMBAI: Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini on Sunday posted a video to quash rumours of her ill health that started doing the rounds soon after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised...

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, friends for concern and prayers MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tweeted to express gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering concern and prayers, after he and his family members tested Covid-19 positive....

India assures support for Rohingyas’ repatriation: B’desh DHAKA: India supports Bangladesh’s stand on repatriation of Myanmar’s forcibly displaced Rohingyas as it seeks a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis, Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Dr A.K. Abdul Momen...