Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-American women feature in ‘Saris to Suits’ calendar

Indian-American women feature in ‘Saris to Suits’ calendar
January 15
11:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The 2020 edition of the uniquely themed ‘Saris to Suits calendar features inspirational Indian-American women ranging in age from 18 to 97.

The new edition reflects the same spirit that inspired Patti Tripathi, an Indian-American former CNN news anchor, to initiate the ‘Saris to Suits’ calendar featuring prominent South Asian women role models in 2012, reports The American Bazaar newspaper.

Designed as a tool to empower South Asian women, the 36-page glossy calendar includes bios and empowerment quotes, according to GOPIO news bulletin. It also gives holidays and festivals of major religions and South Asian communities, and important dates of women in history, including world leaders. Appearing in the 2020 calendar are Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Nina Radcliff, a board-certified anesthesiologist in New Jersey from the princely family of Udaipur in Rajasthan, India.

Also featured from the medical fraternity are Naina Sachdev, medical director of Beverly Hills, California-based NainaMD Anti-Aging and Regenerative Clinic and Sujatha Reddy, a board certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist and an Emmy Award-winning medical journalist.

The media world is represented by Veena Rao, founder and editor-in-chief of NRI Pulse, and her mother Frances M. West, who founded the Ogmobosho School for the Blind in Nigeria. From the arena of arts comes Priya Yadav, an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and a sophomore at Emory University, who was adopted from a Pune orphanage when she was two. Also featured is Atlanta, Georgia-based singer-songwriter and performer Movina Nagarajan, who released her debut single, “Call Me Baddie”, in 2018.

So is Elementary education teacher Marsha Nicholas-Nigri, who also runs Café Amici, an Italian restaurant in Sarasota, Florida, with her husband. This edition of Saris to Suits’, according to Tripathi, focuses on building awareness and supporting key organizations in a concerted effort to break down the barriers that constrain the advancement of women and girls.

Calendar boxes have been donated to several US organizations, including Raksha, Apna Ghar, Sakhi for South Asian Women and Ascend Atlanta for Asian business networking. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Delhi: India and Brazil should absolutely be at the United Nations Security Council (UN…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 15, 2020, 6:04 am

'#Sikhs to be counted as separate ethnic group in US census' - https://t.co/CVu828q2dK Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2kNTjyMTI4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 15, 2020, 5:56 am

Gurdwara defaced with swastika graffiti in US - https://t.co/6phcR1zena Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/BAKlVFunk6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 15, 2020, 5:53 am

We complement each other well: Warner on ... - https://t.co/KqaH1c87hp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/6FD9YIdM3v
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 15, 2020, 5:51 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.