Indian Americans Honor Dr. Sreenivas Reddy
Keerthi Kumar Ravoori
CHICAGO: United States Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi honored Dr. Sreenivas Reddy on his appointment to the National Council of the White House Historical Association representing the State of Illinois.
U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi along with Keerthi Kumar Ravoori Event Co-Chair, Fiat’s Founder President Sunil Shah, Ajeet Singh, President of the Indian American Business Council, spearheaded the honoring ceremony. Several speakers heaped praised and hailed Dr. Sreenivas Reddy for his extraordinary leadership during the height of pandemic and for his exceptional humanitarian services during the challenging times.
Dr. Sreenivas Reddy thanked the hosts of the ceremony for honoring him and added that he would strive to represent the Indian Americans in his appointed position. He acknowledged that it has always been a team effort that yielded such recognitions and pledged to do his part to help the community and beyond especially the neediest and the disenfranchised.
Dr. Sreenivas Reddy is a Vascular & Interventional Radiologist who was described as one of the most eminent physicians rising to leadershiprank in the State of Illinois with being chosen as the Chair of the Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board. He also serves on the Cook County Health Foundation Board and was the past president of Illinois Medical Association. He is a member of the Chicago Medical Society, Society of Interventional Radiology, American Society of Vein and Lymphatic Medicine, and Radiological Society of North America. He is married to Dr. Lalitha Reddy, a practicing Dermatologist and has two teenage sons.
