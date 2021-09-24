India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian Americans Honor Dr. Sreenivas Reddy

Indian Americans Honor Dr. Sreenivas Reddy
September 24
14:45 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Keerthi Kumar Ravoori

CHICAGO: United States Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi honored Dr. Sreenivas Reddy on his appointment to the National Council of the White House Historical Association representing the State of Illinois.

U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi along with Keerthi Kumar Ravoori Event Co-Chair, Fiat’s Founder President Sunil Shah, Ajeet Singh, President of the Indian American Business Council, spearheaded the honoring ceremony. Several speakers heaped praised and hailed Dr. Sreenivas Reddy for his extraordinary leadership during the height of pandemic and for his exceptional humanitarian services during the challenging times.

Dr. Sreenivas Reddy thanked the hosts of the ceremony for honoring him and added that he would strive to represent the Indian Americans in his appointed position. He acknowledged that it has always been a team effort that yielded such recognitions and pledged to do his part to help the community and beyond especially the neediest and the disenfranchised.

Dr. Sreenivas Reddy is a Vascular & Interventional Radiologist who was described as one of the most eminent physicians rising to leadershiprank in the State of Illinois with being chosen as the Chair of the Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board. He also serves on the Cook County Health Foundation Board and was the past president of Illinois Medical Association. He is a member of the Chicago Medical Society, Society of Interventional Radiology, American Society of Vein and Lymphatic Medicine, and Radiological Society of North America.  He is married to Dr. Lalitha Reddy, a practicing Dermatologist and has two teenage sons.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaDr. Sreenivas ReddyFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNational Council of the White HouseNRIRaja Krishnamoorthi
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – September 24th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.