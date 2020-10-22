Indian Americans meet Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen US Senate candidate

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: Indian American Community of Boston met with senior Ms. Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen. An American politician running for Senate reelection to a third term in office as the Democratic Party nominee from New Hampshire on October 2, 2020 at Dover Elks Club, Dover, NH and expressed support for her.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is the first woman to be elected Governor and U.S. Senator with a record of breaking partisan gridlock to make a difference for people of New Hampshire. She assumed her political office on January 6, 2009. Her current term ends on January 3, 2021.She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.

Shaheen proposes positive changes in healthcare, energy, infrastructures, funding for schools, gun policy, LGBT rights and many other areas. Shaheen is a member of the Senate Committees on Ethics; Appropriations; Armed Services; Foreign Relations; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship. She is also a member of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe. She also served as the governor of New Hampshire from 1997 to 2003. Before being elected governor, Shaheen served in the New Hampshire State Senate from 1990 to 1996. Shaheen is an average Democratic member of Congress who will vote with the Democratic Party on many bills.

Abhishek Singh and Sanjay Gokhale lead the team and introduced other key members to Mr. and Mrs. Shaheen and her team. She was so excited to meet with the key members of Indian American Community and thanked for showing interest and support.

Abhishek Singh said that Indian community is not only growing but also doubling in size every decade since the 1980s. They represent progressively a challenging force in U.S. politics. He said that their meet with Shaheen is very fruitful and appeals everyone to support her for her excellent service.

