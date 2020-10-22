India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian Americans meet Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen US Senate candidate

Indian Americans meet Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen US Senate candidate
October 22
16:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Sen Shaheen

Ms. Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: Indian American Community of Boston met with senior Ms. Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen. An American politician running for Senate reelection to a third term in office as the Democratic Party nominee from New Hampshire on October 2, 2020 at Dover Elks Club, Dover, NH and expressed support for her.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is the first woman to be elected Governor and U.S. Senator with a record of breaking partisan gridlock to make a difference for people of New Hampshire. She assumed her political office on January 6, 2009. Her current term ends on January 3, 2021.She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.

Shaheen proposes positive changes in healthcare, energy, infrastructures, funding for schools, gun policy, LGBT rights and many other areas. Shaheen is a member of the Senate Committees on Ethics; Appropriations; Armed Services; Foreign Relations; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship. She is also a member of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe. She also served as the governor of New Hampshire from 1997 to 2003. Before being elected governor, Shaheen served in the New Hampshire State Senate from 1990 to 1996. Shaheen is an average Democratic member of Congress who will vote with the Democratic Party on many bills.

Abhishek Singh and Sanjay Gokhale lead the team and introduced other key members to Mr. and Mrs. Shaheen and her team. She was so excited to meet with the key members of Indian American Community and thanked for showing interest and support.

Abhishek Singh said that Indian community is not only growing but also doubling in size every decade since the 1980s. They represent progressively a challenging force in U.S. politics. He said that their meet with Shaheen is very fruitful and appeals everyone to support her for her excellent service.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    History of AAPI, chronicled by Dr. ... - https://t.co/Z9zxfglguh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #CoffeeTableBook #Community #Diaspora #FallGoverningBodyMeeting #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:15 am

    Comprehensive Support for ... - https://t.co/ClohPw78EX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:14 am

    MinisterTomar Launched 70 @70 Program in Boston - https://t.co/b8rf9HmmIT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #7070 #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:13 am

    Pooja Motwaniâ€™s My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid F ... - https://t.co/EnKKrxMHOi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FashionDesignerPoojaMotwani #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:01 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.