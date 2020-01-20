Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-Americans to hold events in US to commemorate Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Indian-Americans to hold events in US to commemorate Kashmiri Pandit exodus
January 20
11:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans will hold events in over three dozen cities and towns across the US to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus to recognise the resilience of the community.

They will take out peaceful rallies, hold candlelight vigil and public meetings to highlight the hardships faced by the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley three decades ago. Events have been planned in New York, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Detroit among others cities, on Sunday.

“This event is designed to present the truth, data and factual stories as well as current events and progress in restoration of peace in the Kashmir. Hundred of people are expected to participate,” said Indian-Americans for Kashmir, which is organising the event in New Jersey.

Thirty years ago, Kashmiri Hindus (known as Pandits) experienced “unimaginable devastation” in their ancestral homeland, said Hindu American Foundation, which has been organising the events in multiple cities.

“The Pakistan-sponsored insurgency and campaign of targeted killings, rape, threats, and destruction of property and religious sites spanned over many years. But events on January 19, 1990 reached a feverish pitch and culminated in mass panic and the forced displacement of 95 per cent of the Kashmiri Hindu population,” it said.

“The campaign, according to former ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Hussain Haqqani, was part of an orchestrated campaign by Islamist militant groups sponsored by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency to create as Islamic state in Kashmir,” it said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Surajkund Mela: Be the part of World's largest ... - https://t.co/fyItaMRznh Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cFJAJ10XQk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 6:28 am

Indian-Americans to hold events in US to commemorate Kashmiri ... - https://t.co/q6vWKWnVfx Get your news featured… https://t.co/LVCh1KdqZa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 6:06 am

Indian-American drives around the world for organ ... - https://t.co/ueFrPgjrry Get your news featured use… https://t.co/OUrTT7Miuo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 6:04 am

Indian woman in #China contracts mysterious virus - https://t.co/ezNLDpdawC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/CJRQoBWlM3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 5:59 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.