Indian Army Vice Chief meets US Army counterparts to enhance military cooperation

October 20
19:01 2020
NEW DELHI: Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General S. K. Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy and interacted with troops on Tuesday. Lt Gen S. K. Saini also witnessed jungle training and Chinook Helicopter sling load carriage over there. He will return to India on Wednesday.

He went to the US for three days to meet counterparts in order to enhance military cooperation between the two countries. “The aim of the visit is to enhance military cooperation between both the armies,” stated the Indian Army.

The Indian Army Vice Chief also visited the US Army Pacific Command (USARPRAC), the Army component of Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), and exchanged ideas extensively with the military leadership apart from witnessing training and equipment capabilities of US Army.

Later, he also visited INDOPACOM where aspects of military cooperation and furthering military to military engagement including procurement, training in niche domains, joint exercises and capability building were discussed. The visit further enhances the operational and strategic level collaboration between both armies, which is emphasised by the fact India is participating in two joint exercises with the US despite Covid-19 restrictions.

These include Yudh Abhyas scheduled in February 2021 and Vajra Prahar which is planned in March, 2021.

