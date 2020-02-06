Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian baby wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free raffle

February 06
11:34 2020
DUBAI: Mohamed Salah, an 11-month-old baby from India’s Kerala, has joined the long list of Dubai Duty Free (DDF) millennium millionaires.

Salah will turn a year old on February 13.

“I bought the ticket in my son’s name. He is very lucky. This is a massive win. I am yet to decide what to do with the money,” said Ramees Rahman, baby Salah’s father on Tuesday.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for over six years, Rahman said he has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for a year now. His winning ticket no. 1319 was bought in the series 323, Gulf news reported.

“I am positive there is a bright future for my son. His life is starting out on a very positive note. I feel blessed and thank the stars for this delightful moment in our lives,” said Rahman.

Other DDF winners were Shaghayegh Attarzadeh, 33, an Iranian expat from Dubai who won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Magnetite Black Metallic) in Series 1745. Her winning ticket number is 0773.

She is an entrepreneur who runs a family business with her brother. Attarzadeh said she regularly buys a ticket to Dubai Duty Free’s promotions whenever she travels and was very thankful for her win. IANS

