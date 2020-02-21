Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA Geetha Patil WOBURN MA: The Satsang center and Gayatri Parivar of Woburn, MA, organized Sarasvati Pujan with the lighting of 108 lamps in a grand “Deep Yagya” with the sacred...
  • INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS Nita Dhruva One more budget of the Modi Government can be viewed as a bold and pragmatic budget of US$ 5 trillion economies taking the country on the right path The...
  • Chhattisgarh CM woos investor Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service MILPITAS: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a ten-day trip to the United States. Bhagel is projecting the Chattisgarh as the ideal and...
  • HAF hosted fundraising event in Chicago Sunthar Visuvalingam & Elizabeth Chalier CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation, founded in September 2003, hosted its 2020 Chicago fundraiser at the Community House, Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb, with the theme...
  • Sikh community leaders meet the new Palatine Police Chief Harish Rao CHICAGO: A group of Sikh community activists in Palatine and the surrounding area met the new police chief David Daigle. Thakar Singh Basati organized the meeting. Bhai Mohinder...
  • Krishna Bansal got support for his Congressional bid Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Krishna Bansal (R-Naperville) has got a huge advantage in fundraising over his primary opponent collecting $210,151 in the quarter, including his own $25,000 personal donation, and $25,000...
  • FOODS hosted panel discussion on CAA India Post News Service On the background of debates around India’s recently announced Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and aberration of article 370 of India’s constitution, the foundation for India and Indian...
  • Azam Nizamuddin to fight for circuit civil court judge Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: Community meeting was hosted for Azam Nizamuddin, Democratic candidate for Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County at Royal Palace in Naperville, a southside suburb of Chicago. The...
  • Chicago seniors celebrated valentine day Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: More than 700 members and guests of Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Rana Regan Center in the Chicago suburb of Carol stream....
  • Top skills for a successful entrepreneur A successful entrepreneur is the one with experience and skills specializing in niche areas. A person with full focus on a certain objective or area working hard to polish his...
  

INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS

INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS
February 21
15:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nita Dhruva

One more budget of the Modi Government can be viewed as a bold and pragmatic budget of US$ 5 trillion economies taking the country on the right path

The budget has kept the basic macro strategy intact. On the one hand, it provides thrust to the rural economy; on the other, it focuses on simultaneously enabling measures to transform India. It seeks to remove structural bottlenecks that were hampering investments and takes steps to boost investments.

Main Highlights of the budget:

  1. Total estimated budget expenditure at Rs. 30.42 lakh cr.
  2. Defense spending Rs. 3.37 lakh cr.
  3. Agricultural and rural development expenditure at Rs. 2.83 lakh cr.
  4. Tax revenue estimated at Rs. 22.46 lakh cr.
  5. Expenditure for Jal Jeevan Mission at Rs. 3.60 Lakh cr.
  6. Education sector allocation Rs. 99,300 cr.
  7. Launch of national infrastructure pipeline with Rs. 103 lakh cr.
  8. Electrification of 27,000 km of tracks.
  9. Insurance on deposit with the bank increased from Rs. 1 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh.
  10. Disinvestment target of Rs. 2.10 lakh cr.
  11. Tax on individual and HUF has been reduced under the new tax regime.

 The biggest announcement was the removal of the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), which was an additional tax paid at the company’s level. Instead, shareholders will now have to discharge taxes on dividends received. This is a win-win situation because, for a significant part of the recipient, it is taxed at a lower rate, and now foreign investors can also take credit for the same in their country of residence.

Another good thing that has happened in this budget is a proposal to incorporate the Charter of Tax Payers Rights in the Income Tax Act itself. The government has given the mandate to CBDT to adopt a tax charter. This will create trust between taxpayer and administration and efficiency of the delivery system of the Income Tax Department.

Non- Resident Indians (NRIs)

  1. Now, Under Income Tax Act, NRIs will be treated as Resident of India if he stays in India for more than 120 days in any financial year. Earlier it was 182 days.
    And he will be treated as R & OR if he has been resident of India in three years out of ten previous years. Then global income will be liable to tax in India.

    WE ARE EXPECTING THAT THIS CHANGE WILL  BE WITHDRAWN.

  2. Individual being citizen of India will be liable to tax in India on income earned outside India provided it is derived from Indian Business or Profession, and he is not liable to be taxed in any country or jurisdiction NRI’s can invest in specified Government securities -An attractive Investment Opportunity.
  3. FPI can invest up to 15% of the outstanding stock of Corporate Bonds.- Earlier it was 9%.
  4. In case of income from Royalty and  Fee for Technical Services, if TDS has been deducted, NRI’s are not required to file Income Tax Return.

In a nutshell, the budget is a good start as it tries to put forth a series of far-reaching reforms aimed at energizing the Indian economy-through a combination of short term, medium-term and long term measures. And it is a welcome move to make sure investors feel safe while putting their savings and resources in India. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Delhi: Home Minister of Maldives Sheikh Imran Abdulla meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ministry of Home Affairs. https://t.c
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 11:07 am

Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA - https://t.co/ESx4PFMkjU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:08 am

INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS - https://t.co/mLqqSz4sXn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/i4IDDauYIu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:04 am

#Chhattisgarh CM woos investor - https://t.co/y1rBfdD4aW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/0HvK48ijMJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:01 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA Geetha Patil WOBURN MA: The Satsang center and Gayatri Parivar of Woburn, MA, organized Sarasvati Pujan with the lighting of 108 lamps in a grand “Deep Yagya” with the sacred...
  • INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS Nita Dhruva One more budget of the Modi Government can be viewed as a bold and pragmatic budget of US$ 5 trillion economies taking the country on the right path The...
  • Chhattisgarh CM woos investor Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service MILPITAS: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a ten-day trip to the United States. Bhagel is projecting the Chattisgarh as the ideal and...
  • HAF hosted fundraising event in Chicago Sunthar Visuvalingam & Elizabeth Chalier CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation, founded in September 2003, hosted its 2020 Chicago fundraiser at the Community House, Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb, with the theme...
  • Sikh community leaders meet the new Palatine Police Chief Harish Rao CHICAGO: A group of Sikh community activists in Palatine and the surrounding area met the new police chief David Daigle. Thakar Singh Basati organized the meeting. Bhai Mohinder...
  • Krishna Bansal got support for his Congressional bid Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Krishna Bansal (R-Naperville) has got a huge advantage in fundraising over his primary opponent collecting $210,151 in the quarter, including his own $25,000 personal donation, and $25,000...
  • FOODS hosted panel discussion on CAA India Post News Service On the background of debates around India’s recently announced Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and aberration of article 370 of India’s constitution, the foundation for India and Indian...
  • Azam Nizamuddin to fight for circuit civil court judge Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: Community meeting was hosted for Azam Nizamuddin, Democratic candidate for Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County at Royal Palace in Naperville, a southside suburb of Chicago. The...
  • Chicago seniors celebrated valentine day Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: More than 700 members and guests of Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Rana Regan Center in the Chicago suburb of Carol stream....
  • Interactions with Indian govt representatives in Boston Geetha Patil WESTON, MA: The Oversees Friends of BJP (OFBJP), Boston chapter hosted an interactive session with the representatives from the Government of India, investment firms, and smart city projects’...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.