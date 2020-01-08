Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian businessman on first holiday abroad dies of cardiac failure in UAE: report

Indian businessman on first holiday abroad dies of cardiac failure in UAE: report
January 08
15:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: A 61-year-old Indian businessman, who was in the UAE on his first holiday abroad, has died of cardiac failure, according to a media report.

Hailing from Punjab, Nem Chand Jain and his wife Rosy came to Dubai on January 2 as part of a group of 18 members from the Jain community from different parts of India, the Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

Chand complained of uneasiness on Sunday afternoon while swimming in a pool of a hotel here where the group stayed.

He came out of the pool saying he felt tired and uneasy. His wife urged him to go along with her to the room and have some tea. But he couldn’t go up. Before reaching the stairs, he collapsed, Sunil Jain, the organiser of the trip, was quoted as saying in the report.
He said the lifeguard at the pool performed CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that is done when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. This may happen after an electric shock, heart attack, or drowning.

“The ambulance also reached in 10-15 minutes. Though they tried to save him, they couldn’t, he said.
Jain said it was Chand’s first trip abroad.
“The body of Chand will be flown home on the return flight he had booked for his 62nd birthday on Wednesday,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will USA-Iran face-off lead to war?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Will welcome any Indian peace ... - https://t.co/R4FoRG2ymk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AliChegeni… https://t.co/WZsSLKPlxr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 8, 2020, 11:10 am

Imran Khan to visit Kuala Lumpur to placate #Malaysia: Report - https://t.co/P8irkj2tSF Get your news featured use… https://t.co/LG9jP0XDfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 8, 2020, 11:08 am

#China urges restraint after #Iran missile attacks - https://t.co/q3aJSJSuDs Get your news featured use… https://t.co/23WEa2XgQb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 8, 2020, 11:06 am

#Iraq says #Iran informed it of imminent missile attack on US forces - https://t.co/vRBlBdHpiO Get your news featu… https://t.co/oCItqr1fKb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 8, 2020, 11:04 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.