Indian CG Kumar’s keynote in Michigan

DETROIT: Indian Consul General Amit Kumar delivered a Keynote Address at the seminar on “Opportunities and Challenges of Doing Business in India” organized by Automation Alley in cooperation with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) last week.

This was followed by an engaging panel discussion on why US companies should be focused on India. 2. In his remarks, CG Kumar touched upon the intensifying India-US relations, the India growth story covering the reforms process, focus on physical and digital infrastructure development, the production linked incentives schemes, the remarkable Indian startup journey and potential opportunities for US companies in India.

CG Kumar also spoke about several priority areas of cooperation including climate change and renewable energy, higher education and knowledge-based partnership, healthcare and pandemic management, technology sector including adoption of industry 4.0 tools in the manufacturing sector to drive enhanced productivity etc. The underlying message was the strategic importance of closer bilateral relations.

The Indian Consulate has worked closely with Automation Alley and MEDC in the past to take Trade Missions from Michigan to India. Their next delegation is scheduled to travel to India in January 2023 to coincide with the Auto Fair in India (anchored by CII, ACMA & SIAM). 4. Michigan has an extensive manufacturing base with particular strengths in automobiles including EVs, aerospace and defense, food processing, pharma & medical devices, etc. – all areas of interest to us for potential collaboration.

Automation Alley, a knowledge partner for WEF, has been assisting SMEs to adopt Industry 4.0 tools, an area which is of critical relevance to India. They support the annual industry 4.0 event of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in Pune and have more recently helped establish the WEF Advanced Manufacturing Hub in Chennai.

