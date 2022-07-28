India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian CG Kumar’s keynote in Michigan

Indian CG Kumar’s keynote in Michigan
July 28
16:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

DETROIT: Indian Consul General Amit Kumar delivered a Keynote Address at the seminar on “Opportunities and Challenges of Doing Business in India” organized by Automation Alley in cooperation with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) last week.

This was followed by an engaging panel discussion on why US companies should be focused on India. 2. In his remarks, CG Kumar touched upon the intensifying India-US relations, the India growth story covering the reforms process, focus on physical and digital infrastructure development, the production linked incentives schemes, the remarkable Indian startup journey and potential opportunities for US companies in India.

 CG Kumar also spoke about several priority areas of cooperation including climate change and renewable energy, higher education and knowledge-based partnership, healthcare and pandemic management, technology sector including adoption of industry 4.0 tools in the manufacturing sector to drive enhanced productivity etc. The underlying message was the strategic importance of closer bilateral relations.

 The Indian Consulate has worked closely with Automation Alley and MEDC in the past to take Trade Missions from Michigan to India. Their next delegation is scheduled to travel to India in January 2023 to coincide with the Auto Fair in India (anchored by CII, ACMA & SIAM). 4. Michigan has an extensive manufacturing base with particular strengths in automobiles including EVs, aerospace and defense, food processing, pharma & medical devices, etc. – all areas of interest to us for potential collaboration.

 Automation Alley, a knowledge partner for WEF, has been assisting SMEs to adopt Industry 4.0 tools, an area which is of critical relevance to India. They support the annual industry 4.0 event of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in Pune and have more recently helped establish the WEF Advanced Manufacturing Hub in Chennai.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAmit KumarCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian Consul GeneralIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginMichiganNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.