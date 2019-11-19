Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor in Afghanistan

November 19
11:12 2019
NEW YORK: An Indian national has been charged with sexually assaulting an American national while working as a US military contractor in Afghanistan.

Lokesh Naik, 35, was charged by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on November 6 with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact, Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said.

US military authorities in Afghanistan arrested Naik on November 8 and his initial appearance was held before US Magistrate Judge Harvey via video teleconference, at which time he was ordered detained and removed to the United States, as per provisions of the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act (MEJA).

Naik arrived at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurston near New Jersey by a military transport aircraft in the custody of Deputy US Marshals.

According to the indictment, while working as an employee of a US military contractor on Operating Base Fenty in Afghanistan in August, Naik allegedly entered the room of a 24-year-old US national and sexually assaulted her by force. PTI

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

