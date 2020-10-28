India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian charity organisation offers free school meals in England

Indian charity organisation offers free school meals in England
October 28
14:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: An Indian child poverty charity that feeds millions of poor children in India, has joined the drive to end holiday hunger in England and distributed its first meals from a new kitchen in Watford, northwest of London.

Hot vegetarian meals cooked for less than 2 pound each using a model developed to feed the hungry in the Indian cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad were dispatched to a school in north London on Tuesday amid growing pressure on the government to reverse its decision to cancel free school meals this half-term.

Mixed vegetable pasta and hot cauliflower cheese meals cooked by chefs working for the Akshaya Patra charity, which produces 1.8 million meals for schools daily in India, were collected by Kate Bass, the headteacher of Mora primary school in Cricklewood, from a purpose-built kitchen designed to cook 9,000 meals a day.

The charity is planning to set up similar kitchens in Leicester and east London and expects to keep delivering free meals to schools in the Christmas holidays.

Bhawani Singh Shekhawat, Chief Executive of Akshaya Patra, said: “It might seem strange to some that this model is imported from India. But we are bringing a tested model from a country that has dealt with this problem with speed and at scale”.

The charity also aims to sell meals to schools for less than 2 pound a portion — with half paid by the state and half by its donors.

Campaigners for the initiative said the expansion of an operation developed to end child food poverty in India in the UK was a sign of how serious the problem had become.

“One can scarcely believe the new methods communities are having to deploy to protect children from hunger and this is another example,” said Andrew Forsey, the national director of Feeding Britain, which is lobbying the government for a permanent increase in universal credit payments and to establish universal holiday activities and a food programme.

Sonal Sachdev Patel, Chief Executive of the GMSP Foundation, the donor which funded the 500,000 pound kitchen, said: “The way this country has responded is utterly amazing, but [many small operations] isn’t the solution”.

“Hunger in the UK has been a problem for much longer than this. The solution is to bring in the technology and innovation that India is already using. They have a nutrition problem, we have a nutrition problem, but they are doing this already.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian charity organisation offers free ... - https://t.co/mMfCbNbyPQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianCharityOrganisation #IndianChildPovertyCharity #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 28, 2020, 8:33 am

    Watching films on TV and scrolling ... - https://t.co/d3LYkkXrFO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #CinemaHalls #COVID19Lockdown #Entertainment #Hollywood #HollywoodFIlms #LockdownMovies #Movies #ScrollingCellPhones #Unlock5
    h J R

    - October 28, 2020, 6:43 am

    Study reveals ... - https://t.co/WToE9VVZDy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ArtificiallySweetenedBeverages #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCOVIDVaccine
    h J R

    - October 28, 2020, 5:31 am

    India reports 43,893 new COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/D7r7XBFtql Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - October 28, 2020, 5:25 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.