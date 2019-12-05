Indian chess body AICF is anti-player: GM Nigel Short

CHENNAI: Britsh chess Grand Master and Vice President of the global chess governing body FIDE, Nigel Short, on Thursday described the Indian chess federation as functioning in a manner that goes against the players’ interests.

He also said India can have a professional chess tournament like the cricket Indian Premier League (IPL) as there is a large pool of players in the country.

Speaking to reporters here, Short said he feels the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is anti-player as it is yet to fully implement the fair trade watchdog Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order in the matter.

“We at FIDE support players. There more chess players in the FIDE governing council than there were earlier. We had restored the FIDE ratings of many Indian players,” he said.

He also said India is under-represented as far as bringing major tournaments into the country is concerned.

Short said there was a proposal to have a chess IPL in India but the country’s chess administrators were not for it.

The game will not flourish in India if all chess-related activities are under the control of administrators, he added. IANS

