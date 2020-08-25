India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian, Chinese and Pakistani militaries will exercise together in Russia

Indian, Chinese and Pakistani militaries will exercise together in Russia
August 25
11:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Even as India finds itself in a confrontation with China and Pakistan on its borders, its armed forces will carry out drills with these countries’ militaries next month in Russia.

An Indian military contingent will take part in “Kavkaz 2020” (“Caucasus 2020”), strategic command-post exercise next month where various countries, including China and Pakistan, would take part.

The exercise will witness the participation of over 12,500 troops, including from Russia.

The Indian contingent would include around 180 troops and officers from across infantry, artillery, mechanised, and armoured forces along with Special Forces, air defence and signals. The contingent would also include personnel from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

China is sending an army contingent, and also a naval deployment of three ships to the exercise.

The drill will be held in Astrakhan region of south Russia between September 15 and 26.

“The aim and scope of the exercise is improving cooperation. The idea is for militaries to prepare for joint action with units of armies of foreign states,” said a senior Defence Ministry officer.

Apart from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members India, China, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the exercise will also have participation of troops from Mongolia, Syria, Iran, Egypt, Belarus, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Contingents from Abkhazia, and South Osetia, which are partially recognised by states by Russia and a few other nations, will also be present.

The participating nations will strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. The participants will spend 14 days in quarantine preceding their departure and will be tested for Covid again on arrival in Russia.

The exercise comes amid an over three month long standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

There have been several clashes between troops of both sides and the most brutal took place on June 15 in Galwan Valley where India lost 20 of its men while there was undisclosed number of casualties on the Chinese side.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden-Harris leadership support India's concern?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Indian, #Chinese and Pakistani ... - https://t.co/a9GiGpjMaQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/N9RJEaFjkl
    h J R

    - August 25, 2020, 5:36 am

    #EU concludes talks ... - https://t.co/S9foBp9fs6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanBiotechnologyâ€¦ https://t.co/MXgeGwbcTJ
    h J R

    - August 25, 2020, 5:33 am

    #India now has over 58K deaths due ... - https://t.co/7abKoux9bC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/tnffdpOgVN
    h J R

    - August 25, 2020, 5:28 am

    For first time in 700 years, no '#Tazia' processions in #Delhi - https://t.co/CxlyN1u7R7 Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/czJpTvBXF0
    h J R

    - August 25, 2020, 5:04 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.