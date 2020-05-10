Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian, Chinese soldiers hurt in Sikkim face-off

Indian, Chinese soldiers hurt in Sikkim face-off
May 10
16:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured during a face-off along the boundary in north Sikkim, sources said. Four Indian soldiers and half a dozen of Chinese troops were injured during the confrontation on Saturday which took place at Naku La sector, ahead of Muguthang, a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres, the sources added.

In total, 150 soldiers were present when the confrontation took place, which was later resolved at the local level. The sources said that temporary and short duration face-offs occur as boundaries are not resolved.

“Incidents of face-off took place. Aggressive behavior and minor injuries took place from both sides. They were disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level,” they added.

Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This is not the first time Indian and Chinese soldiers have exchanged blows along the border. In August 2017, Indian and Chinese soldiers threw stones at each other and exchanged blows near Pangong Lake in Ladakh. The clash had aggravated tensions between the two countries as it happened at a time when they were locked in a stand-off in the disputed territory of Doklam in Sikkim.

It took two months to end the stand-off between the forces

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian, Chinese soldiers hurt in ... - https://t.co/ckM1z3u98E Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/urpw8zJtHo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:42 am

Exclusivity is key: #BCCI official on Indians playing T20 leagues - https://t.co/Sd3wcX7yyR Get your news featured… https://t.co/WXgpRSAzD5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:39 am

Adequate #Health infrastructure, ... - https://t.co/auqs1y2nK6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/9d6mgNREIk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:36 am

819 evacuees from #Maldives, #Lakshadweep ... - https://t.co/tu1gbFelLa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/DDIOYYQvPc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:32 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.