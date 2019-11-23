Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian citizen charged with computer fraud in US

Indian citizen charged with computer fraud in US
November 23
10:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: An Indian citizen working in the US has been charged with fraud for causing damage to the computer systems of a former employer. Mayur Rele, 37, of New Jersey’s Parsippany is charged with two counts of committing computer fraud and abuse, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman has said.

Prosecutors filed the criminal indictment against Rele for committing computer fraud and abuse by causing ransomware to be intentionally downloaded to computer systems, and other acts to intentionally damage the computer systems belonging to his former employer.

Rele was arrested on Thursday in New Jersey and was arraigned in federal court in the Southern District of New York before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn.

According to the indictment filed in the Manhattan federal court, around September 2017, Rele was a senior manager of cloud and infrastructure in the Information Technology Engineering department of an international technology company with its headquarters in New York engaged in the business of travel booking.

Rele caused another employee’s account to install a ransomware on a server belonging to the travel company. As a result, some of the company’s computers were infected with the ransomware, impairing the availability and integrity of the travel company’s data, systems, and information. This led to the company incurring losses to remediate the damage and restore its system.

Rele then caused certain system logs related to the incident to be deleted, in order to avoid detection. He also deleted a file from the company’s network that was used to organise and integrate data and that stored confidential and critical intellectual property, including source code and financial data in New York, New York.

This also led to significant loss in ticket sales and remediation costs. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#Indian citizen charged with computer fraud in US - https://t.co/pAdAfdt5qT Get your news featured use… https://t.co/1e9MbHWLY4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 23, 2019, 5:11 am

Indian-origin man convicted of raping woman in New York - https://t.co/LR4sDCPD5I Get your news featured use… https://t.co/AVRCLCDBRv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 23, 2019, 5:09 am

New Maha govt will be committed to state's development & welfare: Amit Shah - https://t.co/Oom5OiViDA Get your new… https://t.co/TGQmMtYF3D
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 23, 2019, 5:07 am

Resolution condemning human rights violations in Kashmir introduced in US Congress - https://t.co/8eaYa1Wblb Get y… https://t.co/eTmUt1HrAs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 23, 2019, 5:05 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.